With Four Appointments, Gecina Is Launching a New Phase in the Development of Its Residential Business

Pierre-Emmanuel Bandioli has been appointed as Executive Director Residential, with effect from September 1. Three new promotions will further strengthen the residential division’s new organization.

Béatrice Judel has been appointed as Commercial Director and Nicolas Broband as Residential Strategic Management Director, while Amaury Blaire will be Director of YouFirst Residence, with operational responsibility for the portfolio of Homya, Gecina’s residential subsidiary. Pierre-Emmanuel Bandioli will continue to head up YouFirst Campus.

These four appointments are aligned with the continued transformation of the Group’s residential business, driven by the rollout of the YouFirst Residence and YouFirst Campus brands, while ramping up the development of its portfolio of homes for middle class households in major French cities.

Pierre-Emmanuel Bandioli joined Gecina in 2019 as Director of Student Housing Operations.

For its entire residential business, the Group would like to capitalize on his market expertise covering the major regional hubs where the YouFirst Campus activity is already established (Paris, Paris Region, Bordeaux, Lille, Lyon, Marseille), as well as his client relations experience. Heading up the YouFirst Campus activity, he has notably led the acceleration of the Group’s digital transformation, with the creation of a dedicated YouFirst Campus client portal and the digitalization of its processes to make it easier to access its services and simplify its client experience.

Before joining Gecina, Pierre-Emmanuel Bandioli was Commercial Director for White Goods with Beko France. He is an EDC Paris graduate and has a Master’s 2 in agroindustry and an Executive MBA from Paris Dauphine University.

The appointments of Béatrice Judel, Nicolas Broband and Amaury Blaire alongside Pierre Emmanuel Bandioli will further strengthen the Residential division’s organization and its ambition to transform with a focus on serving the Group’s clients. This new organization will continue building on the robust development launched with the creation of the dedicated subsidiary to house the residential portfolio and the strategy rolled out since 2017.

Béatrice Judel is an ENSMA engineer and has nearly 30 years’ experience in marketing, communications and sales roles in the real estate, tourism, media and transport sectors. She joined Gecina in September 2018 as Head of Transactions and Marketing for the Residential division.

