Alnylam to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming September Investor Conferences

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that management will present company overviews at the following conferences being held virtually:

Morgan Stanley 19 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 3:30 pm ET

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 am ET

BofA Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 10:05 am ET

Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 10:40 am ET

A live audio webcast of each presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.alnylam.com/events. A replay will be available on the Alnylam website within 48 hours after each event.