Champion Athleticwear Partners with The Renewal Workshop to Give Consumers Additional Eco-Friendly Apparel Choices

As part of its global “Be Your Own Champion” campaign, Champion Athleticwear today announced that it has launched Champion Renewed in partnership with The Renewal Workshop – a company that renews apparel that would have otherwise gone into landfill.

The new Champion Renewed line currently features the brand's iconic Reverse Weave sweatshirts renewed by The Renewal Workshop. The collection ranges from $30-$45 (40% off the original MSRP) and is available at www.renewalworkshop.com/pages/champion. (Photo: Business Wire)

The partnership helps extend the lifespan of the brand’s apparel and reduce waste, while supporting the “Be Your Own Champion” campaign inspired by Champion’s consumers – who care as much about how they play the game as the end result. It also articulates the brand’s commitment to designing stylish, athletic apparel and footwear that enables everyone to be a champion by confidently expressing themselves … and feel good while doing it.

“To us, ‘Be Your Own Champion’ means encouraging consumers to do things the right way and do them with heart – both on and off the field,” said Jon Ram, group president of global activewear for HanesBrands. “Extending the life of apparel that would have likely ended up in landfill is part of that effort, and it gives our consumers yet another reason to be proud to wear our brand.”

The Renewal Workshop uses Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) methodology to measure the impact of the textile fibers most frequently received, such as cotton, polyester and wool. Using this data, in addition to each garment’s weight, the organization can evaluate energy savings, greenhouse gas reductions, and water consumption decreases, among other things, for each item that is renewed. The Renewal Workshop then sorts, grades, thoroughly sanitizes the products using state-of-the-art waterless technology and repairs them to like-new standards. Once inspected and verified to joint quality standards, they are given a Renewal Workshop tag and made available for purchase.