checkAd

Champion Athleticwear Partners with The Renewal Workshop to Give Consumers Additional Eco-Friendly Apparel Choices

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.09.2021, 15:00  |  29   |   |   

As part of its global “Be Your Own Champion” campaign, Champion Athleticwear today announced that it has launched Champion Renewed in partnership with The Renewal Workshop – a company that renews apparel that would have otherwise gone into landfill.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005177/en/

The new Champion Renewed line currently features the brand's iconic Reverse Weave sweatshirts renewed by The Renewal Workshop. The collection ranges from $30-$45 (40% off the original MSRP) and is available at www.renewalworkshop.com/pages/champion. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new Champion Renewed line currently features the brand's iconic Reverse Weave sweatshirts renewed by The Renewal Workshop. The collection ranges from $30-$45 (40% off the original MSRP) and is available at www.renewalworkshop.com/pages/champion. (Photo: Business Wire)

The partnership helps extend the lifespan of the brand’s apparel and reduce waste, while supporting the “Be Your Own Champion” campaign inspired by Champion’s consumers – who care as much about how they play the game as the end result. It also articulates the brand’s commitment to designing stylish, athletic apparel and footwear that enables everyone to be a champion by confidently expressing themselves … and feel good while doing it.

The exclusive, Champion Renewed line features the brand’s iconic Reverse Weave sweatshirts renewed by The Renewal Workshop. The collection ranges from $30-$45 (40% off the original MSRP) and is available at www.renewalworkshop.com/pages/champion.

“To us, ‘Be Your Own Champion’ means encouraging consumers to do things the right way and do them with heart – both on and off the field,” said Jon Ram, group president of global activewear for HanesBrands. “Extending the life of apparel that would have likely ended up in landfill is part of that effort, and it gives our consumers yet another reason to be proud to wear our brand.”

The Renewal Workshop uses Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) methodology to measure the impact of the textile fibers most frequently received, such as cotton, polyester and wool. Using this data, in addition to each garment’s weight, the organization can evaluate energy savings, greenhouse gas reductions, and water consumption decreases, among other things, for each item that is renewed. The Renewal Workshop then sorts, grades, thoroughly sanitizes the products using state-of-the-art waterless technology and repairs them to like-new standards. Once inspected and verified to joint quality standards, they are given a Renewal Workshop tag and made available for purchase.

Seite 1 von 2
Hanesbrands Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Champion Athleticwear Partners with The Renewal Workshop to Give Consumers Additional Eco-Friendly Apparel Choices As part of its global “Be Your Own Champion” campaign, Champion Athleticwear today announced that it has launched Champion Renewed in partnership with The Renewal Workshop – a company that renews apparel that would have otherwise gone into landfill. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Moderna Announces Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA for Its COVID-19 Vaccine Booster
TortoiseEcofin Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of ...
Rimini Street Extends Its Award-Winning Support, Application Management, Security and Migration ...
U.S. FDA Grants BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) Approval in Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia
HyreCar Inc. Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
Nutanix Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Soaring Eagle Announces Transfer of Listing to NYSE in Connection with its Proposed Business ...
Electronic Arts and PGA TOUR Announce Authentic Addition of FedExCup Playoffs to EA SPORTS PGA TOUR ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Zymergen Inc. Investors With Losses Over $100K to Secure ...
Titel
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Regions Financial Corp. Scheduled to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18.08.21HanesBrands Announces COVID-19 Vaccination Policy for U.S. Office Associates
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21HanesBrands Announces New Head of U.S. Champion Brand
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21HanesBrands Announces Strong Second-Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten