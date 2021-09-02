Waters to Present at the Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference 2021

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) Udit Batra Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference 2021 virtually on Thursday, September 16th, 2021 at 3:55PM BST (UTC+1) / 10:55AM Eastern Time.

Interested investors can access the live webcast of the presentation on Waters’ investor relations website at https://ir.waters.com.