Welbilt Announces the Passing of Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer Richard N. “Rick” Caron

Richard N. "Rick" Caron (Photo: Business Wire)

Bill Johnson, Welbilt’s President and Chief Executive Officer, issued the following statement: “The entire Welbilt team is deeply saddened by the passing of Rick Caron. Rick’s contributions to the commercial foodservice equipment industry were immeasurable as he was involved in numerous new technologies and innovations in speed cooking, blended and nitrogenous beverages, fryer oil filtering and connected equipment and kitchens. Rick was constantly sought after by customers, industry experts and other innovators for his insights and vision of the future, and his thoughts on how to make that vision become reality. Rick’s passion and high energy level came through in everything he did, and he distinguished Welbilt as one of the most innovative companies in our industry. Welbilt’s Board of Directors and all Welbilt employees mourn his loss and offer their sincere condolences to Rick’s family.”

