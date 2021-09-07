checkAd

Veolia Announces the Launch of an Employee Shareholding Operation Open to Over 147,000 Group Employees

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.09.2021   

Regulatory News:

Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE) announces the launch of a new employee shareholding operation. This operation, offered to approximately 147,000 Group employees, aims to involve them in Veolia's development and performance. The settlement and delivery of the new shares to be issued is expected to take place on December 8, 2021.

The main terms of this transaction are described below.

Issuing company

Veolia Environnement, a public limited company incorporated under French law
Listing: Euronext Paris (France)
Ordinary share ISIN code: FR0000124141 VIE

Objectives of the operation

This shareholding plan is part of the Group's policy of developing employee shareholding. With this operation, Veolia wishes to involve its employees, both in France and abroad, even more closely in the Group's development, by offering them the possibility of subscribing directly or indirectly for Veolia Environnement shares.

Framework of the operation - Securities offered

The offer is proposed within the framework of the Veolia Environnement group savings plan and international group savings plan in accordance with Articles L. 3332-18 et seq. of the French Labour Code and on the basis of the shareholders' authorisation granted by the 20th resolution of the combined general meeting of April 22, 2021. Its main characteristics were determined by the decision of the Board of Directors on 4 May 2021. The offer concerns a maximum number of 11,572,227 shares (i.e. approximately 2% of the share capital).

The dates of the subscription/revocation period and the subscription price will be determined by a decision of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, acting by delegation of the Board of Directors, scheduled for 4 November 2021. The subscription price shall be equal to the average of the closing prices of the Veolia Environnement share on Euronext Paris during the twenty (20) trading days preceding the aforementioned decision of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, less a discount of 20% and rounded up to the next euro cent.

The new shares will carry dividend rights.

Indicative timetable of the transaction

The timetable below is provided for information purposes only and may be modified due to events affecting the proper conduct of the transaction.

Reservation period: from 6 to 24 September 2021 (inclusive)
Subscription price setting: 4 November 2021
Subscription/revocation period: 5 to 9 November 2021 (inclusive)
Settlement and delivery of the offer: 8 December 2021

Wertpapier


