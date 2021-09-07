checkAd

Central Valley Community Bank Names James J. Kim President and Chief Executive Officer

The Board of Directors of Central Valley Community Bancorp (Company) (NASDAQ: CVCY), a bank holding company headquartered in Fresno, California, and the parent company of Central Valley Community Bank (Bank), announced today that Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer James J. Kim has been promoted to President and CEO of the Company and Bank effective November 1, 2021. Kim succeeds accomplished President and CEO James M. Ford who previously notified the Board in March 2021 of his intention to retire from the Company and Bank following the transition to new leadership. Daniel J. Doyle will continue as Chairman of the Board of the Company and Bank.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005777/en/

James J. Kim, President and CEO of Central Valley Community Bancorp and Bank, November 1, 2021 (Photo: Business Wire)

“An experienced leader with proven success in the financial services sector, James is highly regarded by our Company and an exceptional choice to be our next President and CEO. We look forward to the vision, leadership and perspective he will bring to the role,” said Doyle. “On behalf of our entire Board, we thank Jim Ford for his many positive contributions toward the Bank and Company’s success as one of Central California’s leading community banks.”

In preparation for Ford’s retirement, the Board of Directors established a search committee in the second quarter of 2021 to commence a formal search to fill the position of Company and Bank President and CEO.

“I am honored and energized to help lead and further the success of our 41-year-old Bank,” stated Kim. “The importance of community banking has never been more compelling and it is highly rewarding to guide an extraordinary and diverse team that is so passionate about providing exceptional service to our clients and communities.”

Kim has over 21 years of leadership and financial expertise, nearly four with Central Valley Community Bank. Prior to joining the Bank in 2018, he served in the positions of chief executive officer, chief operating officer, chief financial officer, and controller for community banks in the Greater Sacramento Region, including Community 1st Bank, North Valley Bancorp, Calnet Business Bank and Feather River State Bank. Kim’s extensive experience in strategic planning, regulatory relationships, team-building, management and client service – as well as his strong community commitment – have laid the foundation for his leadership.

Wertpapier


