checkAd

MicroStrategy to Keynote and Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.09.2021, 22:01  |  16   |   |   

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR), the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, today announced that Michael Saylor, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present the keynote at the Jefferies Software Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The management team will also present at the Jefferies Software Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To register and view a live webcast of the presentation, please visit the “Events and Presentations” section on MicroStrategy’s investor relations website at https://www.microstrategy.com/en/investor-relations. Following the live webcast, a replay of the presentation will be available for a limited time at https://www.microstrategy.com/en/investor-relations.

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is the largest independent publicly-traded analytics and business intelligence company. The MicroStrategy analytics platform is consistently rated as the best in enterprise analytics and is used by many of the world’s most admired brands in the Fortune Global 500. We pursue two corporate strategies: (1) grow our enterprise analytics software business to promote our vision of Intelligence Everywhere and (2) acquire and hold bitcoin, which we view as a dependable store of value supported by a robust, public, open-source architecture untethered to sovereign monetary policy. For more information about MicroStrategy, visit www.microstrategy.com.

MicroStrategy is a registered trademark of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

MSTR-F

Microstrategy (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: MICROSTRATEGY Größter BTC Investor und Auslöser für Teslas 1,5 Mrd Bitcoin Investment
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MicroStrategy to Keynote and Present at Upcoming Investor Conference MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR), the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, today announced that Michael Saylor, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present the keynote at the Jefferies Software Conference on Tuesday, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
Mastercard Expands Open Banking Reach with Acquisition of Aiia
Alpha Cognition Announces the Acceptance of its US FDA Investigational New Drug Application (IND) ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives U.S. Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Moderna and the Institute for Life Changing Medicines Announce a New Collaboration to Develop an ...
VF Corporation Announces Veronica Wu Has Stepped Down From Its Board of Directors
Spencer Lee to Step Down as Hims & Hers Health Chief Financial Officer
Veolia Announces the Launch of an Employee Shareholding Operation Open to Over 147,000 Group ...
AMC Theatres Sets a New Labor Day Weekend Admissions-Revenue Record, Thursday Through Sunday, on ...
Titel
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Facedrive Provides a Corporate Update
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering