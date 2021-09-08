checkAd

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Creates Second Generation of Recombinant Spider Silk Silkworms at New Production Headquarters

Follows Prodigy’s successful First Batch at New Facility in August

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) (“the Company” or “Kraig Labs”), the leading developer of spider silk-based fibers, announces that it is now rearing the second generation of silkworms at the new production headquarters for Prodigy Textiles (“Prodigy”), the Company’s Vietnamese subsidiary.  

Prodigy successfully completed rearing the first batch of the Company’s specialized silkworms at its new production headquarters in August. Kraig Labs recently moved its Vietnam-based production operations to a new facility located in the heart of agriculture in Vietnam. When originally built, this facility was specifically designed for silkworm rearing and silk production. The Company’s factory is now closer to the farms and fields where Prodigy’s mulberry is harvested, providing greater access to raw materials and reducing production costs.

“I could not be more impressed with our team in Vietnam and the unwavering dedication to making Prodigy and Kraig Labs an undeniable success,” said COO Jon Rice. “Having seamlessly completed the move to the new facility and with the kick-off of the second generation of production there, we are well on the way to revolutionizing the global silk markets.”

The current easing of Covid-19 restrictions, in parts of Vietnam, has allowed the Company to move forward with the construction of finished goods. Kraig Labs is now accelerating the production and evaluation of custom-designed fabric blends for its Spydasilk brand.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (www.KraigLabs.com), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company’s future and expectations other than historical facts are “forward-looking statements.” These statements are made on the basis of management’s current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “foresees,” “estimated,” “hopes,” “if,” “develops,” “researching,” “research,” “pilot,” “potential,” “could” or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company’s business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Ben Hansel, Hansel Capital, LLC
(720) 288-8495
ir@KraigLabs.com





