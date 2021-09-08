Gatling Reports Positive Preliminary Metallurgical Testing Results at the Larder Gold Project
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / GATLING EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV:GTR)(OTCQB:GATGF) (the "Company" or "Gatling) reports solid preliminary results from metallurgical testing of samples collected from each of the three gold deposits on …
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / GATLING EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV:GTR)(OTCQB:GATGF) (the "Company" or "Gatling) reports solid preliminary results from metallurgical testing of samples collected from each of the three gold deposits on …
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / GATLING EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV:GTR)(OTCQB:GATGF) (the "Company" or "Gatling) reports solid preliminary results from metallurgical testing of samples collected from each of the three gold deposits on its 100% owned Larder Gold Project in Larder Lake, Ontario. Combined gravity and standard cyanide extraction methods returned initial recoveries between 81% and 92% for the three deposits, with the highest-grade deposit, Bear, exhibiting the highest initial recovery results. Reports from the early 1990's indicated gold recoveries up to 94% from the Cheminis deposit, and Gatling will be investigating multiple flowsheet options to further optimize total gold recoveries in future metallurgical testwork across all three deposits.
Preliminary Metallurgical Testing Results
Three 30-35 kg representative composite samples were selected from material contained in each deposit. Samples were selected by Gatling from multiple holes that demonstrate the typical style of mineralization of each zone. Samples were then sealed and transported to SGS Minerals laboratory facilities in Lakefield, Ontario. The testing included gold determination by screened metallic assay protocol, BWI index, gravity recoverable gold and bottle roll cyanidation testing. Highlights include the following:
- Bottle roll cyanidation of the gravity tailings resulted in total combined gold extractions in the 81% to 92% range with significant optimization potential for all three deposits through
subsequent phases of testwork (Table 1).
- Fernland Total Gold Recovery 88.3 %
- Cheminis Total Gold Recovery 80.8 %
- Bear Total Gold Recovery 91.9 %
- Excellent cyanide gold extraction results with peak results achieved within the first 8 hours.
- Gold head grades of the three samples tested ranged from 5.3 g/t to 5.9 g/t, as determined by the screened metallics method at 150 mesh and are reconciled to the sample head grades sent in by Gatling.
- Bond ball mill indices for Fernland and Cheminis defined as exhibiting medium hardness (BWI of 45 and 44, respectively) and Bear defined as hard (BWI of 78).
Table 1. Larder Gold Project Preliminary Metallurgical Test Results
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare