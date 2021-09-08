checkAd

ICE Introduces Weather Forecast Data and Analytics on ICE Connect Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021   

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced the launch of its weather forecast data on its ICE Connect platform. ICE Connect users can now access a first in kind ability to connect streaming weather data to streaming tick information, making it easier for customers to see how changing weather forecasts influence live market prices.

Temperature, degree days, precipitation, visibility, wind and solar radiation are a few meteorological factors that have the potential to impact energy, agriculture and other weather-sensitive instruments. The ability to understand the effects of these forecast variables is crucial to traders, analysts and meteorologists. ICE’s proprietary technology offers its customers a solution that helps organize, quantify and digitize vast amounts of streaming weather and price data that is converted into actionable insights.

“Having access to a comprehensive collection of global weather data that is mapped to security-level information offers ICE customers a unique ability to make more informed decisions,” said Maurisa Baumann, Senior Director, Desktop Products at ICE. “Investors, traders and market participants are also focusing on the relationship between climate, weather and markets as they seek to manage risk and uncover opportunities. ICE’s weather solution provides another compelling resource for users to plot, analyze and understand the growing relationships between meteorological forces and their impact on price data.”

By combining streaming weather data with ICE’s extensive collection of pricing data, customers can now interact with weather and price information to understand and analyze the impact streaming weather forecasts have on energy, agriculture and other weather-sensitive instrument prices. Users can easily visualize and quantify the location and intensity of weather events, which helps them better understand market price movements. ICE has also introduced an innovative weather data symbology that allows users to easily access raw weather data in a daily or hourly format for deeper statistical analysis of market data.

