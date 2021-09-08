ICE Introduces Weather Forecast Data and Analytics on ICE Connect Platform

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced the launch of its weather forecast data on its ICE Connect platform. ICE Connect users can now access a first in kind ability to connect streaming weather data to streaming tick information, making it easier for customers to see how changing weather forecasts influence live market prices.

Temperature, degree days, precipitation, visibility, wind and solar radiation are a few meteorological factors that have the potential to impact energy, agriculture and other weather-sensitive instruments. The ability to understand the effects of these forecast variables is crucial to traders, analysts and meteorologists. ICE’s proprietary technology offers its customers a solution that helps organize, quantify and digitize vast amounts of streaming weather and price data that is converted into actionable insights.