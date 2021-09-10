Organic Garage Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

The Company is filing this Shelf Prospectus to maintain financial flexibility and efficient access to Canadian capital markets to pursue its growth initiatives but has no immediate intentions to undertake an offering.

Organic Garage Ltd. ( TSXV: OG ) ( FRA: 9CW1 ) ( OTCQX: OGGFF ), one of Canada’s leading independent grocers, is pleased to announce that it has filed, and received a receipt for, a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus (the “ Shelf Prospectus ”) with the securities commissions in the provinces of Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Once a receipt for the final Shelf Prospectus is received from the applicable securities regulators, the Shelf Prospectus will allow the Company to offer and issue up to CAD $15 million of common shares, warrants, subscription receipts, units, or any combination of the foregoing (collectively, the "Securities") during the 25-month period that the Shelf Prospectus is effective. The Securities may be offered separately or together, in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined based on market conditions at the time of sale. If any Securities are offered under the Shelf Prospectus, the terms of any such Securities and the intended use of net proceeds would be established at the time of the offering and would be described in a prospectus supplement to be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities at such time.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Securities, nor will there be any sale of the Securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

The Securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the Securities in any State or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

A copy of the Shelf Prospectus is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About Organic Garage Ltd.

Organic Garage (TSXV: OG)(OTCQX: OGGFF) (FRA: 9CW1) is one of Canada’s leading independent organic grocers and is committed to offering its customers a wide selection of healthy and natural products at everyday affordable prices. The Company’s stores are in prime retail locations designed to give customers an inclusive, unique and value-focused grocery shopping experience. Founded in 2005 by a fourth-generation grocer, Organic Garage is headquartered in Toronto. The Company is focused on continuing to expand its retail footprint within the Greater Toronto Area. For more information please visit the Organic Garage website at www.organicgarage.com