checkAd

Organic Garage Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.09.2021, 02:25  |  41   |   |   

Organic Garage Ltd. (TSXV: OG) (FRA: 9CW1) (OTCQX: OGGFF), one of Canada’s leading independent grocers, is pleased to announce that it has filed, and received a receipt for, a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus (the “Shelf Prospectus”) with the securities commissions in the provinces of Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

The Company is filing this Shelf Prospectus to maintain financial flexibility and efficient access to Canadian capital markets to pursue its growth initiatives but has no immediate intentions to undertake an offering.

Once a receipt for the final Shelf Prospectus is received from the applicable securities regulators, the Shelf Prospectus will allow the Company to offer and issue up to CAD $15 million of common shares, warrants, subscription receipts, units, or any combination of the foregoing (collectively, the "Securities") during the 25-month period that the Shelf Prospectus is effective. The Securities may be offered separately or together, in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined based on market conditions at the time of sale. If any Securities are offered under the Shelf Prospectus, the terms of any such Securities and the intended use of net proceeds would be established at the time of the offering and would be described in a prospectus supplement to be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities at such time.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Securities, nor will there be any sale of the Securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

The Securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the Securities in any State or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

A copy of the Shelf Prospectus is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About Organic Garage Ltd.

Organic Garage (TSXV: OG)(OTCQX: OGGFF) (FRA: 9CW1) is one of Canada’s leading independent organic grocers and is committed to offering its customers a wide selection of healthy and natural products at everyday affordable prices. The Company’s stores are in prime retail locations designed to give customers an inclusive, unique and value-focused grocery shopping experience. Founded in 2005 by a fourth-generation grocer, Organic Garage is headquartered in Toronto. The Company is focused on continuing to expand its retail footprint within the Greater Toronto Area. For more information please visit the Organic Garage website at www.organicgarage.com

Seite 1 von 2
Organic Garage Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Organic Garage Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus Organic Garage Ltd. (TSXV: OG) (FRA: 9CW1) (OTCQX: OGGFF), one of Canada’s leading independent grocers, is pleased to announce that it has filed, and received a receipt for, a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus (the “Shelf Prospectus”) …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Faraday Future (FF) to Host Annual 919 Futurist Day Co-Creation Celebration on September 19th That ...
Moderna Announces Significant Advances Across Industry-Leading mRNA Portfolio at 2021 R&D Day
The Metals Company to Trade on Nasdaq in Bid to Develop Planet’s Largest Estimated Resource of ...
Square and SoFi Stadium Exclusively Partner to Welcome Back Fans with Omnichannel, Contact-Free ...
Birds Eye Parent Company Nomad Foods Joins Race to Zero, Accelerating Decarbonisation Across Its ...
Amazon to Pay Full College Tuition for Its Front-Line Employees as Part of $1.2 Billion Investment ...
UK’s MHRA Grants Marketing Authorisation for Pfizer’s CIBINQO (abrocitinib) for Adults and ...
Titel
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of ADSs and Convertible Notes
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Belden Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.09.21Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten