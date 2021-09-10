FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of Security and Verification for CheckVax Digital Proof of Vaccination Service

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (formerly Loop Insights Inc.) (TSXV: FOBI ) (OTCQB: FOBIF) (the " Company " or " Fobi "), a global leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement, is pleased to announce the integration of Fobi’s Wallet pass solution (including the CheckVax Digital Vaccination Verification service) with the Hedera Consensus Service. Hedera Hashgraph’s public ledger technology enables Fobi to provide the most secure mobile wallet and proof of vaccination credentials in the market.

Fobi becomes first company to issue mobile wallet-based digital credentials signed on the Hedera distributed ledger, including those for Fobi’s new CheckVax Digital Proof of Vaccination service

Fobi’s mobile wallet-based credentials enable our clients to issue and manage credentials for their users quickly and effortlessly. By leveraging Hedera Hashgraph, one of the global leaders and most advanced next-generation ledgers, Fobi is adding an extra layer of security to our credentials and enabling verification of these credentials by querying the ledger directly.

HEDERA HASHGRAPH INTEGRATION TO POWER SECURE CREDENTIALS FOR FOBI’S CHECKVAX DIGITAL PROOF OF VACCINATION SERVICE

The integration is particularly timely given last week's launch of Fobi's CheckVax product . CheckVax is a universal, mobile wallet-based proof of vaccination & proof of test status platform. It provides the highest level of security with a low-friction and highly scalable mechanism for users to upload their proof of vaccination and/or proof of test status into the native iOS and Android wallets.

Fobi’s Hedera integration means these credentials can now be validated against the public ledger for even greater security. It also enables Fobi to issue a very easy-to-use public-ledger backed digital credential which anyone can carry in their mobile wallet. It gives the user full control over when and where that credential is used, while providing an unparalleled level of credential authenticity and interoperability.

Hedera Hashgraph is the most used, sustainable, enterprise-grade public ledger. The decentralized Hedera network offers stable governance with no forking, low and predictable transaction fees, fairness, built-in compliance, real-time settlement, and sustainable energy consumption - all of which are driving massive adoption. Hedera has the most decentralized and transparent governance model, led by the Hedera Governing Council, ensuring the reliability of the network. The platform is governed by a council of the world's leading organizations, including Avery Dennison, Boeing, Chainlink Labs, Dentons, Deutsche Telekom, DLA Piper, EDF (Électricité de France), eftpos, FIS (WorldPay), Google, IBM, LG Electronics, The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), Magalu, Nomura Holdings, Shinhan Bank, Standard Bank Group, Swirlds, Tata Communications, University College London (UCL), Wipro, and Zain Group. Hbar, the native cryptocurrency of the Hedera network, is used to protect the network through proof-of-stake and power decentralized applications.