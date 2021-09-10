checkAd

FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of Security and Verification for CheckVax Digital Proof of Vaccination Service

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.09.2021, 12:00  |  28   |   |   

Fobi becomes first company to issue mobile wallet-based digital credentials signed on the Hedera distributed ledger, including those for Fobi’s new CheckVax Digital Proof of Vaccination service

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (formerly Loop Insights Inc.) (TSXV: FOBI) (OTCQB: FOBIF) (the "Company" or "Fobi"), a global leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement, is pleased to announce the integration of Fobi’s Wallet pass solution (including the CheckVax Digital Vaccination Verification service) with the Hedera Consensus Service. Hedera Hashgraph’s public ledger technology enables Fobi to provide the most secure mobile wallet and proof of vaccination credentials in the market. 

Fobi’s mobile wallet-based credentials enable our clients to issue and manage credentials for their users quickly and effortlessly. By leveraging Hedera Hashgraph, one of the global leaders and most advanced next-generation ledgers, Fobi is adding an extra layer of security to our credentials and enabling verification of these credentials by querying the ledger directly. 

HEDERA HASHGRAPH INTEGRATION TO POWER SECURE CREDENTIALS FOR FOBI’S CHECKVAX DIGITAL PROOF OF VACCINATION SERVICE

The integration is particularly timely given last week's launch of Fobi's CheckVax product. CheckVax is a universal, mobile wallet-based proof of vaccination & proof of test status platform. It provides the highest level of security with a low-friction and highly scalable mechanism for users to upload their proof of vaccination and/or proof of test status into the native iOS and Android wallets. 

Fobi’s Hedera integration means these credentials can now be validated against the public ledger for even greater security. It also enables Fobi to issue a very easy-to-use public-ledger backed digital credential which anyone can carry in their mobile wallet. It gives the user full control over when and where that credential is used, while providing an unparalleled level of credential authenticity and interoperability.

Hedera Hashgraph is the most used, sustainable, enterprise-grade public ledger. The decentralized Hedera network offers stable governance with no forking, low and predictable transaction fees, fairness, built-in compliance, real-time settlement, and sustainable energy consumption - all of which are driving massive adoption. Hedera has the most decentralized and transparent governance model, led by the Hedera Governing Council, ensuring the reliability of the network. The platform is governed by a council of the world's leading organizations, including Avery Dennison, Boeing, Chainlink Labs, Dentons, Deutsche Telekom, DLA Piper, EDF (Électricité de France), eftpos, FIS (WorldPay), Google, IBM, LG Electronics, The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), Magalu, Nomura Holdings, Shinhan Bank, Standard Bank Group, Swirlds, Tata Communications, University College London (UCL), Wipro, and Zain Group. Hbar, the native cryptocurrency of the Hedera network, is used to protect the network through proof-of-stake and power decentralized applications.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of Security and Verification for CheckVax Digital Proof of Vaccination Service Fobi becomes first company to issue mobile wallet-based digital credentials signed on the Hedera distributed ledger, including those for Fobi’s new CheckVax Digital Proof of Vaccination service VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Teleflex Unveils the UroLift Advanced Tissue Control (ATC) System and the UroLift 2 System and ...
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Clene Completes Final Patient Visit in Phase 2 RESCUE-ALS Study: Topline Data Readout Expected Q4 2021
Medigus: Polyrizon to Test its Product Candidate for Protection Against High Transmissible Corona Virus ...
Nabriva and Vizient Enter into Agreement to Make XENLETA (lefamulin) Available to Vizient’s ...
Comstock Acquires Plain Sight Innovations Corporation
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES PLANS TO SPIN-OFF HEALTH SERVICES SUBSIDIARY
Zealand Pharma Presents Data at 2021 ESPEN Virtual Congress Demonstrating Dose-dependent Effects of ...
Betty's Eddies Brand Launches Singles and Brings Back Multi-Packs
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...