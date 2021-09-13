checkAd

BeiGene Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of Biologics License Application for Tislelizumab in Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 06:00  |  26   |   |   

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted for review a Biologics License Application (BLA) for its anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab as a treatment for patients with unresectable recurrent locally advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) after prior systemic therapy. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date is July 12, 2022.

“Our uniquely designed anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab has been shown to significantly improve survival compared to chemotherapy for people with a variety of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. We previously shared the compelling results at ASCO 2021 with tislelizumab significantly prolonging survival and demonstrating a favorable safety profile over chemotherapy in patients with locally advanced or metastatic ESCC, a devastating disease with an average five-year survival rate of just five percent. This BLA acceptance brings us closer to potentially providing tislelizumab as a treatment for these patients in the United States,” said Yong (Ben) Ben, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Immuno-Oncology at BeiGene. “Tislelizumab is already approved in five indications in China and has the potential to become a preferred immunotherapy option there. We look forward to continued collaboration with Novartis to work to bring access to tislelizumab to patients around the world.”

The BLA submission is based on results from RATIONALE 302, a randomized, open-label, multicenter global Phase 3 trial (NCT03430843) designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of tislelizumab when compared to investigator’s choice chemotherapy as a second-line treatment for patients with advanced or metastatic ESCC. Results of this trial were presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting (ASCO 2021). The submission also included safety data on 1,972 patients who received tislelizumab as a monotherapy from seven clinical trials.

In addition to the United States, tislelizumab is also under regulatory review in China as a treatment for patients with locally advanced or metastatic ESCC who have disease progression following or are intolerant to first-line standard chemotherapy.

About Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma (ESCC)

Esophageal cancer is one of the most common malignant tumors in the digestive tract, with more than 18,400 new cases diagnosed each year in the United States.1 There are two main types of esophageal cancer, based on the cells where cancer develop: squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) and adenocarcinoma (EAC).2 ESCC accounts for up to 30% of esophageal cancer cases in the United States, and is the most common form of esophageal cancer worldwide.2,3,4 Because many patients are diagnosed at later stages of disease, management of ESCC is challenging and the overall prognosis remains poor.3,4

