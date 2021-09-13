United Lithium Corp. Announces Automatic Exercise of Special Warrants

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / United Lithium Corp. (CSE:ULTH)(OTC PINK:ULTHF)(FWB:0UL) ("ULTH" or the "Company") …

The Company also announces that the 547,445 compensation options and 218,978 advisory options issued pursuant to the Offering will now entitle the holders thereof to purchase one-and-one-fourteenth (1.14) of a Unit at an exercise price of $0.66 per option until March 8, 2023.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / United Lithium Corp. (CSE:ULTH)(OTC PINK:ULTHF)(FWB:0UL) ("ULTH" or the "Company") announces, further to its news releases dated March 9, 2021 and July 9, 2021 regarding the private placement (the " Private Placement ") of 13,939,394 special warrants of the Company (the " Special Warrants ") completed on March 8, 2021, that all unexercised Special Warrants were automatically exercised as of September 9, 2021. Accordingly, each Special Warrant has been converted into one-and-one fourteenth (1.14) of a unit (" Units "), each Unit being comprised of one common share of the Company (a " Common Share ") and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share (each, a " Warrant Share ") at an exercise price of $0.85 per Warrant Share until March 8, 2023.

About United Lithium Corp.

United Lithium Corp. (CSE: ULTH) is an exploration & development company energized by the global demand for lithium. The Company is targeting lithium projects in politically safe jurisdictions with advanced infrastructure that allows for rapid and cost-effective exploration, development and production opportunities.

The Company's consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis are available on the Company's website at www.unitedlithiumcorp.com or under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward Looking Statements

