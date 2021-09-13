checkAd

United Lithium Corp. Announces Automatic Exercise of Special Warrants

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / United Lithium Corp. (CSE:ULTH)(OTC PINK:ULTHF)(FWB:0UL) ("ULTH" or the "Company") announces, further to its news releases dated March 9, 2021 and July 9, 2021 regarding the private placement (the "Private Placement") of 13,939,394 special warrants of the Company (the "Special Warrants") completed on March 8, 2021, that all unexercised Special Warrants were automatically exercised as of September 9, 2021. Accordingly, each Special Warrant has been converted into one-and-one fourteenth (1.14) of a unit ("Units"), each Unit being comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.85 per Warrant Share until March 8, 2023.

The Company also announces that the 547,445 compensation options and 218,978 advisory options issued pursuant to the Offering will now entitle the holders thereof to purchase one-and-one-fourteenth (1.14) of a Unit at an exercise price of $0.66 per option until March 8, 2023.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
United Lithium Corp.
Michael Dehn, President, CEO and Director

About United Lithium Corp.

United Lithium Corp. (CSE: ULTH) is an exploration & development company energized by the global demand for lithium. The Company is targeting lithium projects in politically safe jurisdictions with advanced infrastructure that allows for rapid and cost-effective exploration, development and production opportunities.

The Company's consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis are available on the Company's website at www.unitedlithiumcorp.com or under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements included in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

26.08.21United Lithium Corp. Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Accesswire | Analysen