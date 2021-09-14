P&G Accelerates Action on Climate Change Toward Net Zero GHG Emissions by 2040

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is announcing a comprehensive plan to accelerate action related to climate change. P&G has also set a new ambition to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its operations and supply chain, from raw material to retailer, by 2040 as well as interim 2030 goals to make meaningful progress this decade.

P&G's Ambition to Net Zero Roadmap (Graphic: Business Wire).

The climate crisis affects every home and family, everywhere in the world. The majority of consumers globally now want brands they buy to help them live a more environmentally conscious lifestyle and the latest science has made it clear that urgent, decisive action must be taken to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

“We are fully committed to use P&G’s innovation and ingenuity to unlock new solutions to address climate change,” said David S. Taylor, Chairman, P&G President and Chief Executive Officer. “The task ahead of us is urgent, difficult and much bigger than any single company or country. P&G is tackling these challenges head-on by reducing our footprint and leveraging our scale to foster unprecedented collaboration across our value chain.”

P&G’s actions on climate began over a decade ago, and we know there is more work to do. Our science-based plan to net zero will prioritize cutting most of our emissions across our operations and supply chain, from raw material to retailer. For residual emissions in these categories that cannot be eliminated, we will use natural or technical solutions that remove and store carbon.

Our 2030 goals to pace our progress toward net zero were submitted to The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi):

Reducing emissions across our operations by 50%

Reducing emissions across our supply chain by 40%1

We have joined the UN’s Race to Zero and the Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaigns and are also sharing our new Climate Transition Action Plan, which outlines a comprehensive approach to accelerating climate action and the key challenges ahead. More perspective is available here. We will continue to communicate our successes and setbacks along the way so others can learn with us and advance collective progress.