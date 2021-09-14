American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Special Dividend

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) announced today that it has declared a special, one-time cash dividend of $4.00 per share of American Financial Group Common Stock. The dividend is payable on October 5, 2021, to holders of record on September 28, 2021. The aggregate amount of the payment to be made in connection with this special dividend will be approximately $340 million. This special dividend is in addition to the Company’s regular quarterly cash dividend last paid in July 2021. AFG recently announced a 12% increase in its regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.56 per share, beginning in October 2021.

AFG Co-CEOs Carl H. Lindner III and S. Craig Lindner stated: “Returning excess capital to shareholders in the form of this $4.00 special dividend is a key component of AFG’s capital management strategy; it reflects AFG’s strong financial position and our confidence in the Company’s financial future. Our Specialty P&C businesses continue to produce strong core operating earnings and generate excess capital. Our excess capital remains at a significant level, which affords us the financial flexibility to grow our Specialty P&C business organically and through acquisitions and start-ups that meet our target return thresholds, make opportunistic repurchases of AFG’s stock and pay additional dividends.”