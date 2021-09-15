Former ODNI Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, Stephanie O’Sullivan, Joins Accenture Federal Services’ Board of Managers

O’Sullivan is the former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) where she focused on operations leadership and intelligence community integration initiatives.

Stephanie O’Sullivan, a distinguished leader in the intelligence community, has joined the Accenture Federal Services’ (AFS) Board of Managers. AFS is a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN).

“We are delighted to welcome Stephanie to our Board of Managers. Her expertise within the intelligence community will help us continue to invest in and deliver services that meet the government’s national security needs,” said John Goodman, chief executive officer of Accenture Federal Services. “As emerging technologies play an increasingly essential role in advancing the federal government’s mission, Stephanie’s insights will provide fresh perspectives on innovative ways to help our clients stay ahead of the curve.”

Prior to her appointment at ODNI, O’Sullivan served as the Associate Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), where she supported the Director and Deputy Director with overall agency leadership, as well as day-to-day organization management.

Currently serving on several corporate and non-profit advisory boards, O’Sullivan holds a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from Missouri Science and Technology University.

About Accenture Federal Services

Accenture Federal Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Accenture LLP, is a U.S. company headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Accenture’s federal business has served every cabinet-level department and 30 of the largest federal organizations. Accenture Federal Services transforms bold ideas into breakthrough outcomes for clients at defense, intelligence, public safety, civilian and military health organizations. Learn more at www.accenturefederal.com.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 569,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners, and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915005092/en/