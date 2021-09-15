checkAd

Former ODNI Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, Stephanie O’Sullivan, Joins Accenture Federal Services’ Board of Managers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.09.2021, 14:59  |  23   |   |   

Stephanie O’Sullivan, a distinguished leader in the intelligence community, has joined the Accenture Federal Services’ (AFS) Board of Managers. AFS is a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN).

O’Sullivan is the former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) where she focused on operations leadership and intelligence community integration initiatives.

“We are delighted to welcome Stephanie to our Board of Managers. Her expertise within the intelligence community will help us continue to invest in and deliver services that meet the government’s national security needs,” said John Goodman, chief executive officer of Accenture Federal Services. “As emerging technologies play an increasingly essential role in advancing the federal government’s mission, Stephanie’s insights will provide fresh perspectives on innovative ways to help our clients stay ahead of the curve.”

Prior to her appointment at ODNI, O’Sullivan served as the Associate Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), where she supported the Director and Deputy Director with overall agency leadership, as well as day-to-day organization management.

Currently serving on several corporate and non-profit advisory boards, O’Sullivan holds a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from Missouri Science and Technology University.

About Accenture Federal Services

Accenture Federal Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Accenture LLP, is a U.S. company headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Accenture’s federal business has served every cabinet-level department and 30 of the largest federal organizations. Accenture Federal Services transforms bold ideas into breakthrough outcomes for clients at defense, intelligence, public safety, civilian and military health organizations. Learn more at www.accenturefederal.com.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 569,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners, and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Accenture Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Former ODNI Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, Stephanie O’Sullivan, Joins Accenture Federal Services’ Board of Managers Stephanie O’Sullivan, a distinguished leader in the intelligence community, has joined the Accenture Federal Services’ (AFS) Board of Managers. AFS is a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN). O’Sullivan is the former Principal Deputy Director of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Exclusive Networks Launches Initial Public Offering on Regulated Market of Euronext Paris and ...
All-new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPad, and iPad mini Come to ...
Apple Unveils iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max — More Pro Than Ever Before
Argo Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering
Designit wins 2021 Red Dot Award in Brand & Communication Design
Atlas Crest Investment Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Archer Aviation Inc.
Apple Unveils New iPad mini with Breakthrough Performance in Stunning New Design
HPE Announces New Chief Technology Officer Fidelma Russo
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.09.21Accenture and IonQ Collaborate to Accelerate Quantum Computing into the Enterprise
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Accenture to Host Conference Call Thursday, Sept. 23, to Discuss Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Accenture to Acquire King James Group, One of the Largest Independent Creative Agencies in South Africa
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Accenture Announces Intent to Acquire BENEXT, Independent French Product Management Consulting Company
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Accenture Acquires Gevity to Bolster Health Transformation Service Capabilities in Canada
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Accenture Completes Acquisition of Google Cloud Services Boutique Wabion
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Kubota Forms Strategic Partnership with Accenture to Accelerate Digital Transformation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21Accenture HealthTech Innovation Challenge Names Eight Finalists
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Accenture Named a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix for Application Transformation Service Providers 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Data Strategy Expert Dr. Portia Crowe Joins Accenture Federal Services
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten