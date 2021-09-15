checkAd

Graco Launches PM Series Electric Preset Dispense Meters

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG), a leading manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, is pleased to announce the launch of the PM8 and PM20 dispense meters, both of which are part of our new PM series of electric preset dispense meters. Designed and tested to withstand rough use and tough conditions, PM meters are IP69K rated and encased in metal, providing the heft and protection necessary to survive the drops, bumps and beatings that might otherwise compromise performance. Heavy-duty from fit to finish, Graco PM meters sacrifice nothing to deliver fluids accurately and efficiently to the last drop.

Graco PM Series Electric Preset Dispense Meters (Photo: Graco Inc.)

“The design of our new PM series of meters keeps a certain type of customer in mind,” said Shane Norman, Product Marketing Manager for Graco’s Lubrication Equipment Division. “From specially crafted leak-resistant valves and seals to a stout guard that protects electronics from impact, both the PM8 and PM20 dispense meters are built for the roughest users in environmental conditions that would impact any other product. Tested for tens of thousands of dispenses, PM series meters are a class above and the only ultra-rugged preset meter on the market today.”

From quick lane service to mobile lube trucks, those with their hands on a PM series preset meter are clamoring to share their experiences. “I am super happy with the feel of the meter,” said a lube truck operator after a field test with a PM series model. “I noticed a flow improvement over my old meters. ... I am excited about this meter.”

With preset functions engineered to deliver fast and precise performance, PM series electronic dispense meters are capable of high flow rates of up to 20 gpm (75.7 lpm). Alongside an easy-to-use four-button design with default preset and custom preset dispensing, the PM series of meters boasts an ergonomic four-finger trigger for comfort of use with a long battery life through the use of four easily replaceable AA batteries.

Graco will be showcasing the entire PM series of electric dispense meters, and the latest in lubrication equipment technology, at MINExpo INTERNATIONAL, which takes place Sept.13-15, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Demonstrations can be scheduled for the show by visiting http://www.graco.com/minexpo, and Graco experts are available at booth #2473-North Hall to lend their expertise and answer your questions. For more information about Graco lubrication equipment, visit www.graco.com/lubrication.

ABOUT GRACO

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com.

Wertpapier


DatumTitel
14.09.21Graco Upgrades LDX, SDX and XDX Hose Reels
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Graco Introduces Pulse Level Tank Monitoring System
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten