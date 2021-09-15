HPE Survey Finds 76% of Doctors and Nurses Believe Telehealth Will Dominate Patient Care in Near Future

As global healthcare teams continue to adjust to a digital-first future for delivering patient care, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today unveiled survey data that reveals how the healthcare industry is going through a rapid transformation, with a profound impact on the technologies and solutions required to meet the demands of modern, scalable healthcare delivery. These findings are presented in HPE’s first ever, multi-country HPE “Future of Healthcare” Report which surveyed healthcare clinicians and IT Decision Makers (ITDMs) in the United States and United Kingdom.

Market research firm Vanson Bourne conducted the HPE-sponsored survey to explore respondents’ perceptions on how the pandemic has impacted technology in their healthcare organization, opportunities and challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, artificial intelligence (AI), edge technologies, hybrid cloud, machine learning (ML), and telehealth. The findings point to an increased focus and investment in solutions that can help healthcare organizations future-proof their edge-to-cloud IT environments and ensure agility and flexibility in the ways they deliver quality patient care at scale, regardless of where the providers and patients may be located.

“The healthcare industry has undergone tremendous change over the last 18 months, enabling providers to connect with their patients securely and effectively wherever they are, with virtual care at the forefront,” said Steve Cotham,Healthcare Chief Technologist at HPE. “In this new paradigm of modern healthcare, however, organizations face compounding pressures to quickly adapt while still making progress toward long-term business, data management, and patient care objectives. As a result, they are seeking out agile, scalable, secure, and cost-effective platforms that serve their entire edge-to-cloud environment, while still meeting the requirements of an increasing regulatory healthcare landscape.”

The COVID-19 pandemic was a catalyst for digital transformation

According to Gartner, the number of telehealth visits increased by 154% in the last week of March 2020 compared to the same timeline in 2019.1 The sudden shift to accelerate digital transformation saw healthcare providers change focus to innovation and modernization, and prioritizing the cloud experience in their investments. Data from HPE’s Future of Healthcare Survey shows 84% of ITDMs agree the pandemic has accelerated their organization's digital transformation. An additional 89% agree the pandemic has made investing in new technologies a priority for their organization.