BrightView Announces Virtual Investor Day

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will host its 2021 Virtual Investor Day event on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 starting at 9 a.m. EDT. BrightView President and Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Masterman, together with Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John Feenan, will host the event. Program highlights include sessions led by the following key executives:

The company will webcast its Investor Day live which can be accessed through the website link below or by phone at the following number:

Conference telephone number: U.S. Participant Dial-in: (877) 273-7124 International Participant Dial-in: (647) 689-5396 Conference ID: 9894649 Webcast: BrightView Investor Day 2021

Participants are encouraged to pre-register at BrightView Investor Day 2021 and log in to the webcast as the primary listening and viewing source. Participants will have opportunities to ask questions using the conference call dial-in numbers.

About BrightView

BrightView is the largest provider of commercial landscaping services in the United States. Through its team of approximately 21,000 employees, BrightView provides services ranging from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for thousands of customers’ properties, including corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses, among others. BrightView is the Official Field Consultant to Major League Baseball.

