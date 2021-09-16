checkAd

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Waterdrop Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.09.2021, 01:03  |  12   |   |   

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Waterdrop Inc. (“Waterdrop” or “the Company”) (NYSE: WDH) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducted in May 2021 (the “IPO”) are encouraged to contact the firm before November 15, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Waterdrop achieved its past revenue growth through illicit means likely to draw the attention of Chinese regulators for violating their rules. The Company was ordered by the Chinese government to shut down its mutual aid platform because it did not comply with Chinese law. The Company’s operating losses increased significantly in the first quarter of 2021 based on shutting down the mutual aid platform and increased customer acquisition costs. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the IPO period. When the market learned the truth about Waterdrop, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Waterdrop Incorporation (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Waterdrop Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Waterdrop Inc. (“Waterdrop” or “the Company”) (NYSE: WDH) for violations of the federal securities laws. Investors who …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
BevCanna Announces Product Listings and Purchase Orders from British Columbia Liquor Distribution ...
Coinbase Announces the Upsize and Pricing of $2.0 Billion of Senior Notes for General Corporate ...
Alpine Immune Sciences Announces $91 Million Private Placement
Blue Apron Announces Planned $78 Million in Equity Capital Raise, Including a $45 Million Fully ...
PAR Technology Corporation Announces Pricing of Public Offerings of Common Stock and Convertible ...
Henry Schein Announces New Distribution Leadership Structure to Enhance Customer Experience and ...
Philip Morris International (PMI) Increases Dividend by 4.2% to Annualized Rate of $5.00 per Share
CARMAT Reports Its 2021 Half-year Results and Issues an Update on Its Latest Progress and Main ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
00:53 UhrINVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
00:28 UhrWATERDROP SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Waterdrop Inc. - WDH
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Waterdrop Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – WDH
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces that Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21WDH ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Waterdrop Inc. and Announces Opportunity for Investors with Substantial Losses to Lead Case
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten