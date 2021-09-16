checkAd

Pernod Ricard  Resumption of Share Buy-back Programme

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.09.2021, 07:30  |  22   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Press release - Paris, 16 September 2021

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) announced on 1st September 2021 its intention to resume in FY22 the share buy-back programme launched on 29 August 2019 for c. €0.5bn.

Accordingly, Pernod Ricard has signed an agreement with an investment services provider to implement a first tranche of this share buy-back programme, whereby:

  • Pernod Ricard will undertake to acquire its own shares for a maximum amount of €250m.
  • The purchase period shall start on 16 September 2021 and end on 16 November 2021 latest.
  • The price per share shall not exceed the maximum price per share as set by the 15th resolution the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of 27 November 2020.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the No.2 worldwide producer of wines and spirits with consolidated sales of €8,824 million in FY21. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has developed through organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard, which owns 16 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive brand portfolios in the industry, including: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob’s Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard’s brands are distributed across 160+ markets and by its own salesforce in 73 markets. The Group’s decentralised organisation empowers its 19,000 employees to be true on-the-ground ambassadors of its vision of “Créateurs de Convivialité.” As reaffirmed by the Group’s strategic plan, “Transform and Accelerate,” deployed in 2018, Pernod Ricard’s strategy focuses on investing in long-term, profitable growth for all stakeholders. The Group remains true to its three founding values: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and a strong sense of ethics, as illustrated by the 2030 Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), “Good times from a good place.” In recognition of Pernod Ricard’s strong commitment to sustainable development and responsible consumption, it has received a Gold rating from Ecovadis. Pernod Ricard is also a United Nation’s Global Compact LEAD company. Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices

Wertpapier


