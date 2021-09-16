checkAd

J.P. Morgan Supports Alipay to Provide Card Payment Services for Alibaba.com in the U.S.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.09.2021, 14:30  |  27   |   |   

Today, J.P. Morgan (NYSE: JPM) announced it went live with credit card payments processing for Alibaba.com, the B2B business unit of Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA). Working together with Alipay, a leading digital life services platform operated by Ant Group, J.P. Morgan Merchant Services, the #1 payments processing provider in the U.S. according to Nilson, now powers payments made by U.S. credit cards on Alibaba.com.

The rise of marketplaces is one of the biggest trends in e-commerce, accounting for almost half of all online purchases in 2020, with online sales hitting more than $4.2T globally in 20201. Due to the growth of e-commerce, small and micro businesses need a fast, easy and safe way to seamlessly accept payments from customers across different payment methods and channels. With the payments processing capabilities from J.P. Morgan, Alipay can now provide improved card payment services in the U.S. for Alibaba.com Trade Assurance—the free payment and order protection service for all on-platform transactions.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Alibaba Group ADR!
Long
Basispreis 148,88€
Hebel 14,36
Ask 0,73
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 168,73€
Hebel 14,36
Ask 1,19
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“J.P. Morgan is proud to be the only global bank that can manage the payments lifecycle for marketplaces – from when a customer makes a purchase, to accepting and storing that value, to ensuring that the funds reach the seller’s bank accounts,” said Takis Georgakopoulos, Global Head of Wholesale Payments, J.P. Morgan. “We are thrilled to begin processing payments for Alibaba.com as they continue to expand in the U.S., providing ease of doing business across buyers and sellers.”

“We’re delighted to be partnering with J.P. Morgan on digital payments to help empower small and medium sized businesses in the U.S. to pivot to digital and go global,” said Douglas Feagin, who leads Global Strategic Partnerships and Investments and is a SVP at Ant Group. “We are always looking for strategic relationships with international partners to not only help merchants to better connect with suppliers around the world, but also to enable all parties to use their preferred method of payment.”

“We welcome J.P. Morgan as a new partner in our ecosystem and ally in our mission to make it easier for US small businesses to do business anywhere. These payment facilitation services will help Alibaba.com’s US small business customers further digitize their businesses with ease and peace of mind in order to take full and long-term advantage of the multi-trillion dollar global B2B e-commerce opportunity. With Super September – our annual month-long sales period – in full swing, there has never been a better time for US businesses to look at how they can use Alibaba.com to worry less, do business more efficiently, and grow,” said John Caplan, President of North America and Europe of Alibaba.com.

JPMorgan Chase supports small business owners across various parts of the firm. J.P. Morgan Merchant Services is ranked the #1 payments processing provider in the U.S., as well as ranked as the top acquirer for e-commerce in the U.S. from Nilson. Chase Business Banking provides more than 4 million small business owners financial advice as well as deposit, credit, and cash management products. The two businesses came together to launch QuickAccept℠ as part of Chase Business Complete Banking. For more information about J.P. Morgan Merchant Services, please visit https://www.jpmorgan.com/merchant-services/home.

J.P. Morgan’s Wholesale Payments business combines the firm’s treasury services, trade, card and merchant services capabilities to help clients pay anyone, at any time, from anywhere in the world. Operating at the forefront of payments innovation, our solutions help clients succeed in an era of digital transformation and evolving customer expectations. J.P. Morgan processes approximately 26 million transactions per day worth between $6-8 trillion, is the world’s top USD clearer and was the first bank to offer real-time payments across USD, GBP and EUR.

About J.P. Morgan’s Corporate & Investment Bank

J.P. Morgan’s Corporate & Investment Bank is a global leader across banking, markets and securities services. The world’s most important corporations, governments and institutions entrust us with their business in more than 100 countries. With $32.1 trillion of assets under custody and $722 billion in deposits, the Corporate & Investment Bank provides strategic advice, raises capital, manages risk and extends liquidity in markets around the world. Further information about J.P. Morgan is available at www.jpmorgan.com.

____________________________
1 Source: Statista https://www.statista.com/topics/871/online-shopping/

JPMorgan Chase Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Alibaba, das Tor zum chin. Markt
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

J.P. Morgan Supports Alipay to Provide Card Payment Services for Alibaba.com in the U.S. Today, J.P. Morgan (NYSE: JPM) announced it went live with credit card payments processing for Alibaba.com, the B2B business unit of Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA). Working together with Alipay, a leading digital life services platform operated by Ant …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Philip Morris International Announces Closing of Fertin Pharma Acquisition; Advances PMI’s Goal ...
Takeda’s EXKIVITY (mobocertinib) Approved by U.S. FDA as the First Oral Therapy Specifically ...
HPE Survey Finds 76% of Doctors and Nurses Believe Telehealth Will Dominate Patient Care in Near ...
Moderna Highlights New Clinical Data on its COVID-19 Vaccine
Blue Apron Announces Planned $78 Million in Equity Capital Raise, Including a $45 Million Fully ...
U.S. Bank Receives $65 Million in New Markets Tax Credit Allocations
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Prices Public Offering of Common Stock
AVANGRID’s Vineyard Wind I Joint Venture Reaches Financial Close
Discover Your Trademark Style With Macy’s Fall Fashion
Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Organic Garage Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:52 UhrBitcoin, WTI, Occidental Petroleum, Apple, Alibaba, BASF, Lufthansa, Vonovia, Puma - Märkte am Morgen
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
07:55 UhrAktien: Amazon vs Apple – wer gewinnt?
Dennis Austinat | Kommentare
15.09.21JPMorgan Chase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21VANTAGE TOWERS IM FOKUS: Börsenneuling springt in MDax
dpa-AFX | Analysen
15.09.21Vergiss die Alibaba-Aktie: Dieser E-Commerce-Akteur ist attraktiver!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
14.09.21LYNX: Alibaba: China zerschlägt Ant Financial. Interessiert nur niemanden
LYNX Analysen | Analysen
14.09.21Alibaba-Aktie: Ist das der nächste Tiefschlag?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
14.09.21Alibaba-Aktie: 1 schlechte und 1 gute Neuigkeit
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
13.09.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow legt freundlichen Wochenauftakt hin
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
13.09.21Aktien New York: Dow stabil nach verlustreicher Vorwoche
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte