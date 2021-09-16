checkAd

Current Partners with DeFazio Industries in Virginia

GE Current, a Daintree company has announced that its newest agent, DeFazio Industries, will be carrying its legacy lamp and ballasts portfolios, with an additional focus on LED technology.

Founded in 2016, DeFazio Industries has become one of the fastest growing representation firms in the mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. As a NEMRA rep, DeFazio’s focus is on the distribution market and primarily serves as an electrical and pipe supplier for residential, commercial, industrial and lighting products.

“We are excited to be working with DeFazio,” said Chip Taylor, Current’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Building off a 40-year family legacy of serving the electrical representative industry, they’ve established themselves as a trusted resource to manufacturers like Current. We know how dedicated DeFazio will be to expanding our lamp and ballast product offerings in Virginia.”

Through a winning combination of yesterday’s experience, today’s technology and tomorrow’s team, DeFazio will also represent Current’s extensive portfolio of LED technology.

“We’re honored to represent Current in the Virginia marketplace," states Rick DeFazio, president of DeFazio Industries. “We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship.”

About GE Current, a Daintree company:

Current enhances commercial, industrial, city and specialty applications with advanced lighting and intelligent controls. Working with our partners, we deliver the best possible outcomes for our customers. See why Current is always on at www.gecurrent.com.

About DeFazio Industries:

The DeFazio family has been serving the electrical manufacturers representative industry for more than forty years. Founded by Rick DeFazio, Anthony DeFazio and Michael DeFazio in 2016, DeFazio Industries has a broad line card of respected brands including residential, commercial, industrial and lighting products. The Virginia-based company works tirelessly in the pursuit of excellence in everything they do.

