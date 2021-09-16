checkAd

EQS Group-News: HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures
Key Figures 15.09.2021

16.09.2021 / 17:47

 

in CHF

Performance in %

 

15.09.2021*

MTD

FYTD

CYTD

NAV

CHF 339.12

2.0

13.7

19.9

Share Price

CHF 349.00

1.7

8.7

18.5

Total Net Assets (in million)

2'359

 

 

 

HBM Healthcare Investments AG
Bundesplatz 1
CH-6300 Zug - Switzerland
Tel.  +41 41 710 75 77
Fax  +41 41 710 75 78
 
Disclaimer:

