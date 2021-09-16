checkAd

Beretta Ventures Announces Changes in Accordance with New CPC Policy Which Became Effective on January 1, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Beretta Ventures Ltd. (the "Company") (TSXV:BRTA.H) announces that due to changes announced by the TSX Venture Exchange(the " Exchange ") to its Capital Pool Company programand changes to the Exchange's Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies , which became effective as at January 1, 2021 (the " New CPC Policy "), the Company has implemented certain amendments to align its policies with the New CPC Policy.

Pursuant to the New CPC Policy, the Company obtained majority approval of its disinterested shareholders at its Annual General and Special Meeting held on September 10, 2021, to (i) amend the Company's Stock Option Plan (the " Option Plan ") to become a "10% rolling" plan prior to the Company completing a Qualifying Transaction (" QT "), allowing the total number of common shares of the Company(the " Shares ") reservedfor issuance as options not to exceed 10% of the Sharesissued andoutstanding as at the date of grant,rather than at the closingdate of the initial publicoffering (" IPO "); (ii) to allow for payment of finder's fees or commission to non-arm's length parties in accordance with the New CPC Policy, and (iii) to amend the escrow release conditions and certain other provisions of the Company's Escrow Agreement (the " Escrow Agreement ").

The amendments to the Escrow Agreement allow the Company's escrowedsecurities to be subject to an 18-month escrow release schedule as detailed in the New CPC Policy, rather than the current 36-month escrow release schedule in the Former CPC Policy. In addition, all options granted prior to the date the Exchange issues a final bulletin for the QT (" Final QT Exchange Bulletin ") and all Shares that are issued upon exercise of such options prior to the date of the Final QT Exchange Bulletin will be released from escrow on the date of the Final QT Exchange Bulletin, other than options that (a) were granted prior to the IPO with an exercise price that is less than the issue price of the Shares issued in the IPO and (b) any Shares that were issued pursuant to the exercise of such options, which will be released from escrow in accordance with the 18 month escrow release schedule as detailed in the New CPC Policy. The Company currently has no options granted or outstanding.

