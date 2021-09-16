Announcement from Embracer Group's annual general meeting

Adoption of the income statement and the balance sheet The AGM resolved to adopt the income statement and the balance sheet in Embracer and the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet.

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual general meeting 2021 (the "AGM") of Embracer Group AB ("Embracer" or the "Company") was held today on 16 September 2021 in Karlstad and the following resolutions were passed by the meeting.

Allocation of profit

The AGM resolved that no dividend would be paid to the shareholders and that the previously retained earnings, other paid-up capital and year result, in total SEK 25,759,170,000 would be carried forward.

Discharge from liability

The directors of the board and the CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2020/2021.

Election of the board of directors, auditor and remuneration

The AGM resolved that the board of directors shall consist of seven directors without any deputy directors. The AGM resolved that the number of auditors shall be one registered audit firm.

The AGM further resolved that the remuneration to the board shall be in total SEK 4,000,000 (SEK 1,550,000 the previous year), including remuneration for committee work, and for each director elected by the meeting and who is not employed by the Company or group the remuneration shall be SEK 450,000 (SEK 250,000 the previous year) and the chair of the board of directors is to receive SEK 1,200,000 (SEK 800,000 the previous year).

Furthermore, it was resolved that remuneration for members of the audit committee shall be SEK 125,000 (SEK 0 the previous year) and the remuneration to the chair of the audit committee shall be SEK 250,000 (SEK 0 the previous year) and that remuneration for members of the remuneration committee shall be SEK 75,000 (SEK 0 the previous year) and remuneration to the chair of the remuneration committee shall be SEK 150,000 (SEK 0 the previous year).

It was further resolved on a retroactive compensation to members of the remuneration and audit committee, SEK 532,000 in total, for the period 1 February 2021 until 16 September 2021 as follows:

chair of the audit committee SEK 166,000 ,

, members of the audit committee SEK 83,000 ,

, chair of the remuneration committee SEK 100,000 , and

, and members of the remuneration committee SEK 50,000 .

It was further resolved that remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.