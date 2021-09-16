checkAd

Jefferies to Release its Third-Quarter Earnings Report on September 30, 2021

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) today announced it will release its third-quarter earnings report on Thursday, September 30, 2021 after market close.

About Jefferies

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company engaged in investment banking and capital markets, asset management and direct investing. Jefferies Group LLC, our wholly owned subsidiary, is the largest independent, global, full-service investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S. Focused on serving clients for nearly 60 years, Jefferies is a leader in providing insight, expertise and execution to investors, companies, and governments. Our firm provides a full range of investment banking, advisory, sales and trading, research, and wealth management services across all products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Jefferies’ Leucadia Asset Management division is a growing alternative asset management platform.

