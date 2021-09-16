Körber recognized by Gartner in 2021 Critical Capabilities for Warehouse Management Systems Report

"Körber understands that supply chains have become increasingly complex in response to an ever-evolving market, and businesses need help finding and investing in technology solutions to prepare them for whatever lies ahead," said Chad Collins, CEO Software at Körber Business Area Supply Chain. "In Körber, our customers have a partner that provides WMS solutions that are uniquely adapted for any business strategy and growth model. We are there every step of the way to ensure they are always set up for success. I believe it is that comprehensive set of products and services that helped Körber to be recognized in the July 2021 Critical Capabilities report."

HAMBURG, Germany, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Körber has been recognized in all five-warehouse operation use cases in the 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Warehouse Management Systems Report. The Critical Capabilities report, which empowers businesses to align their warehouse complexity with specific WMS solutions, is the sequential report to the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WMS report that placed Körber as a Leader.

Today's supply chains must handle more products, suppliers and distribution channels, while facing rising consumer expectations. To overcome these challenges, Körber's solutions drive value through facility optimization, digitization and process automation, enhancing end customer experiences and strengthening labor engagement, safety & efficiency, as well as sustainability, agility & resilience against disruptions. These focus areas are critical in determining how Körber evolves its WMS and supporting solutions for even the most complex, highly automated operations.

To continue delivering value, Körber recently announced the evolution of Körber's flagship technology platform, Körber One. The platform uses low-code adaptability solutions, achieved through the adoption of next-generation technologies. Körber One allows businesses to take full advantage of new capabilities without going through a difficult implementation or migration.

"With Körber, customers know that together, we'll find a solution to every challenge. We offer a unique depth of technology and expertise that would be difficult to find with any other partner," said Rene Hermes, CMO at Körber Business Area Supply Chain. "The Körber One platform is just the latest demonstration of our ability to use our industry insights to guide us in how we look ahead and create solutions designed to meet the future of supply chain advancements."

Interested parties can find out more about Körber One and other industry-leading solutions at Körber's digital user conference Elevate EMEA, taking place 21 to 23 September 2021 and Elevate APAC, taking place 5 to 8 October. Register now here: https://elevate.koerber-supplychain.com/

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Warehouse Management Systems, Simon Tunstall, Dwight Klappich, 28 July 2021

Gartner is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About the Körber Business Area Supply Chain

Supply chains are growing more complex by the day. Körber uniquely provides a broad range of proven, end-to-end supply chain solutions fitting any business size, strategy or appetite for growth. Capable of delivering software, automation, voice, robotics, and materials handling – plus the expertise to tie it all together. We are a global partner not just for today, but also as the needs of supply chains continue to evolve. Conquer supply chain complexity – with Körber. The Business Area Supply Chain is part of the global technology group Körber. Find out more on www.koerber-supplychain.com

Contact:

Heather Smith

Director Corporate Communications

Körber Supply Chain

Heather.smith@koerber-supplychain.com

T +1 800 3283271

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1098713/Korber_Logo.jpg

