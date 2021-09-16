checkAd

Application Window Now Open for The Sallie Mae Fund’s Bridging the Dream Scholarship for Graduate Students

To help advance social justice and promote diversity and equity through higher education, The Sallie Mae Fund, the charitable arm of Sallie Mae, in partnership with Thurgood Marshall College Fund, has launched The Bridging the Dream Scholarship Program for Graduate Students. Up to $100,000 in scholarships are available for current graduate students from underserved or marginalized communities, including minority, LGBTQ+, low-income, and first-generation college students. The application window is open until Oct. 25, 2021.

The Bridging the Dream Scholarship for Graduate Students will be awarded to applicants committed to leveraging their degree to advancing social justice. To be eligible, students must be a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident currently enrolled at least half-time at an accredited graduate level program. Interested applicants will be required to submit a short video about their passion for advancing social justice.

“This scholarship will help students, particularly those from underserved and marginalized communities, create a better world through higher education,” said Dr. Harry L. Williams, president and CEO, Thurgood Marshall College Fund. “The Sallie Mae Fund understands how higher education can help advance a more just society, and we’re excited to launch another scholarship with them this year.”

The Bridging the Dream for Graduate Students Scholarship is part of a $3 million commitment made by The Sallie Mae Fund to open doors for students from all backgrounds pursuing higher education, including undergraduate and graduate programs, as well as career training programs and professional certificates.

“Higher education creates countless opportunities for those able to access it, but for far too long, obstacles have stood in the way for minority students,” said Nicolas Jafarieh, senior vice president, Sallie Mae. “The Bridging the Dream Scholarship for Graduate Students ensures more students, of all backgrounds, have the ability to build a strong future, and use their degree to create the generational change we desperately need.”

Students can apply today at https://www.salliemae.com/landing/bridging-the-dream-for-graduates/.

No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Ends Oct. 25, 2021. See Official Rules.

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, we provide financing and know-how to support access to college and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, happen. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.

