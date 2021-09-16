checkAd

Northern Trust Asset Management Names Chief Investment Officer

Northern Trust Asset Management announced today that Angelo Manioudakis has been named Chief Investment Officer for the global financial institution with more than $1.2 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. He will assume the position on September 27.

Angelo Manioudakis (Photo: Business Wire)

Manioudakis brings extensive experience to the position, having served in senior roles at other global financial firms during his 32-year career in financial services, including most recently as managing partner with Lantern Harbor Investment Partners, a Boston-based global alternative investment firm that he co-founded. Prior to Lantern Harbor, he served as Chief Investment Officer of Fidelity’s Global Asset Allocation division. While at Fidelity, Manioudakis oversaw improvement in investment performance across approximately $500 billion in assets, and achieved significant growth in the firm’s OCIO business.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Bentley College in Boston and an MBA from Harvard Business School. He is a trustee of the American College of Greece, for which he also oversees its endowment as chair of its investment committee.

Manioudakis will be reporting to Northern Trust Asset Management President Shundrawn Thomas, who said, Angelo has a proven track record of leadership in the investment management industry spanning three decades. His experience is ideally aligned with our investment philosophy centered on compensating investors for the risk they take in all market environments.”

Among Manioudakis’ responsibilities will be investment performance, process, and philosophy for all Northern Trust Asset Management products. He will chair the firm’s Investment Policy Committee, which sets investment policy for all Northern Trust groups in all asset classes.

Thomas added, “Angelo is uniquely qualified to empower our investment professionals to advance our aims of delivering distinguished thought leadership and innovative investment solutions to our clients.

About Northern Trust Asset Management

Northern Trust Asset Management is a global investment manager that helps investors navigate changing market environments, so they can confidently realize their long-term objectives. Entrusted with US$1.2 trillion of investor assets as of June 30, 2021, we understand that investing ultimately serves a greater purpose and believe investors should be compensated for the risks they take — in all market environments and any investment strategy. That’s why we combine robust capital markets research, expert portfolio construction and comprehensive risk management to craft innovative and efficient solutions that deliver targeted investment outcomes. As engaged contributors to our communities, we consider it a great privilege to serve our investors and our communities with integrity, respect, and transparency.

Northern Trust Asset Management is composed of Northern Trust Investments, Inc., Northern Trust Global Investments Limited, Northern Trust Fund Managers (Ireland) Limited, Northern Trust Global Investments Japan, K.K., NT Global Advisors, Inc., 50 South Capital Advisors, LLC, Belvedere Advisors LLC and investment personnel of The Northern Trust Company of Hong Kong Limited and The Northern Trust Company.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2021, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$15.7 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.5 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.

