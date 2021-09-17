checkAd

DGAP-WpÜG Takeover Offer / Target company: Biotest Aktiengesellschaft; Bidder: GRIFOLS, S.A.

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.09.2021, 07:36  |   |   |   

DGAP-WpÜG: GRIFOLS, S.A. / Takeover Offer
Takeover Offer / Target company: Biotest Aktiengesellschaft; Bidder: GRIFOLS, S.A.

17.09.2021 / 07:36 CET/CEST
Dissemination of an announcement according to the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The bidder is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

[English convenience translation of the binding German version]

Publication of the decision to make a takeover offer pursuant to section 10 (1) and (3) in connection with sections 29 (1) and 34 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG)

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO, WITHIN OR FROM ANY COUNTRY WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE CONTRARY TO THE RELEVANT LEGAL PROVISIONS OF SUCH COUNTRY.

Bidder:

GRIFOLS, S.A.
registered address:
Jesús i Maria, 6
08022, Barcelona
Spain
registered in the Commercial Registry of Barcelona
LEI: 959800HSSNXWRKBK4N60
Class A Shares: ISIN: ES0171996087
Class B Shares: ISIN: ES0171996095

Target Company:

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft
Landsteinerstrasse 5
63303 Dreieich
Germany
registered in the Commercial Register of the Local Court (Amtsgericht) of Offenbach am Main under HRB 42396
Ordinary Shares: ISIN: DE0005227201 / WKN: 522 720
Preferred Shares: ISIN: DE0005227235 / WKN: 522 723

GRIFOLS, S.A. with its registered office in Barcelona, Spain, (the "Bidder") decided on 17 September 2021 to offer to the shareholders of Biotest Aktiengesellschaft with its registered office in Dreieich, Germany, (the "Target Company") to acquire their no-par value ordinary bearer shares in the Target Company with a pro rata amount of the share capital of EUR 1.00 each (ISIN: DE0005227201 / WKN: 522 720) (the "Ordinary Shares") and its no-par value bearer non-voting preference shares in the Target Company with a pro rata amount of the share capital of EUR 1.00 each (ISIN: DE0005227235 / WKN: 522 723) (the "Preferred Shares") by way of a voluntary public takeover offer in exchange for payment of cash consideration in the amount of EUR 43.00 per Ordinary Share and in the amount of EUR 37.00 per Preferred Share pursuant to the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz, "WpÜG") (the "Takeover Offer") on the terms and conditions to be communicated in the offer document (the "Offer Document").

Seite 1 von 5
Biotest Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-WpÜG Takeover Offer / Target company: Biotest Aktiengesellschaft; Bidder: GRIFOLS, S.A. DGAP-WpÜG: GRIFOLS, S.A. / Takeover Offer Takeover Offer / Target company: Biotest Aktiengesellschaft; Bidder: GRIFOLS, S.A. 17.09.2021 / 07:36 CET/CEST Dissemination of an announcement according to the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum zweiten Quartal und ersten Halbjahr 2021 - Umsatz und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Strong growth in 2022
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SoP CONFIRMATION ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Wachstum beschleunigt sich im Jahr 2022
DGAP-News: PAION AG GIBT START EINER ZULASSUNGSRELEVANTEN STUDIE FÜR REMIMAZOLAM (BYFAVO(R)) IN DER ...
DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund beschließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung
DGAP-Adhoc: aap Implantate AG hebt EBITDA-Prognose für Geschäftsjahr 2021 deutlich an
DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Umzug in das hochmoderne Logistikzentrum abgeschlossen.
SynBiotic SE: Christian Angermayer jetzt mit ca. 45% größter Anteilsinhaber
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: Babbel Group AG legt Preisspanne für den geplanten Börsengang auf 24 bis 28 Euro fest
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum zweiten Quartal und ersten Halbjahr 2021 - Umsatz und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULT OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS MEETING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : LAUNCH OF PLACING OF UP TO 370 MILLION SHARES IN PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA gibt zum Kapitalmarkttag 2021 einen detaillierten Einblick in die forcierten ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.09.21DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest announces the new Renate & Hans Schleussner Award for scientific research
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest schreibt den neuen Renate & Hans Schleussner Preis für wissenschaftliche Forschung aus
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest receives approval for phase III clinical trial in pregnant women for prevention of CMV infection of the unborn baby
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest erhält Genehmigung für klinische Phase III-Studie bei Schwangeren zur Prävention von CMV-Infektionen des ungeborenen Kindes
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest AG eröffnet 6. Plasmasammelzentrum in Tschechien
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest AG opens sixth plasma collection centre in Czech Republic
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten