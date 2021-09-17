DGAP-WpÜG: GRIFOLS, S.A. / Takeover Offer Takeover Offer / Target company: Biotest Aktiengesellschaft; Bidder: GRIFOLS, S.A. 17.09.2021 / 07:36 CET/CEST Dissemination of an announcement according to the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The bidder is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of the decision to make a takeover offer pursuant to section 10 (1) and (3) in connection with sections 29 (1) and 34 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG)

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO, WITHIN OR FROM ANY COUNTRY WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE CONTRARY TO THE RELEVANT LEGAL PROVISIONS OF SUCH COUNTRY.

Bidder:

GRIFOLS, S.A.

registered address:

Jesús i Maria, 6

08022, Barcelona

Spain

registered in the Commercial Registry of Barcelona

LEI: 959800HSSNXWRKBK4N60

Class A Shares: ISIN: ES0171996087

Class B Shares: ISIN: ES0171996095

Target Company:

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft

Landsteinerstrasse 5

63303 Dreieich

Germany

registered in the Commercial Register of the Local Court (Amtsgericht) of Offenbach am Main under HRB 42396

Ordinary Shares: ISIN: DE0005227201 / WKN: 522 720

Preferred Shares: ISIN: DE0005227235 / WKN: 522 723

GRIFOLS, S.A. with its registered office in Barcelona, Spain, (the "Bidder") decided on 17 September 2021 to offer to the shareholders of Biotest Aktiengesellschaft with its registered office in Dreieich, Germany, (the "Target Company") to acquire their no-par value ordinary bearer shares in the Target Company with a pro rata amount of the share capital of EUR 1.00 each (ISIN: DE0005227201 / WKN: 522 720) (the "Ordinary Shares") and its no-par value bearer non-voting preference shares in the Target Company with a pro rata amount of the share capital of EUR 1.00 each (ISIN: DE0005227235 / WKN: 522 723) (the "Preferred Shares") by way of a voluntary public takeover offer in exchange for payment of cash consideration in the amount of EUR 43.00 per Ordinary Share and in the amount of EUR 37.00 per Preferred Share pursuant to the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz, "WpÜG") (the "Takeover Offer") on the terms and conditions to be communicated in the offer document (the "Offer Document").