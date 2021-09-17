checkAd

Janus International to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.09.2021   

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE: JBI) (“Janus”), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key building solutions and new access control technologies for the self-storage and other commercial and industrial sectors, today announced that senior management of the Company will participate in the following investor conferences during the month of September:

  • Zelman 2021 Virtual Housing Summit, September 20, 2021; and
  • D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Virtual Conference, September 22, 2021.

ABOUT JANUS INTERNATIONAL

Janus International Group, Inc. (www.JanusIntl.com) is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key self-storage, commercial and industrial building solutions, including: roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, re-locatable storage units and facility and door automation technologies. The Janus team operates out of several U.S. locations and six locations internationally.

Wertpapier


