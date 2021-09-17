checkAd

Albany International to Present at Sidoti Virtual Smallcap Conference

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Chief Financial Officer, Stephen Nolan, will speak at the Sidoti Virtual Smallcap Conference on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties are invited to listen to the live webcast via the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.albint.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Albany International Corp.

Albany International is a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two core businesses. Machine Clothing is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed, consumable fabrics and process belts essential for the manufacture of all grades of paper products. Albany Engineered Composites is a growing designer and manufacturer of advanced materials-based engineered components for demanding aerospace applications, supporting both commercial and military platforms. Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 23 facilities in 11 countries, employs approximately 4,000 people worldwide, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol AIN). Additional information about the Company and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com.

Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten