Lucky Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement Units

Not for distribution to United States news wire services or for dissemination in the United StatesVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY)(OTC PINK:LKMNF)(FRA:LKY) ("Lucky" or the "Company") is pleased to …

Not for distribution to United States news wire services or for dissemination in the United StatesVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY)(OTC PINK:LKMNF)(FRA:LKY) ("Lucky" or the "Company") is pleased to …

Not for distribution to United States news wire services or for dissemination in the United States VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY)(OTC PINK:LKMNF)(FRA:LKY) ("Lucky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated August 26, 2021 and September 8, 2021, it has completed the second tranche of its private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of $1,148,000. The second tranche closing consisted of 14,350,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.08 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share ("Common Share") of the Company and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.15 exercisable until September 16, 2023. The Company has raised a total of $3,875,840 under the two tranches of the Offering. All of the Common Shares and Warrants issued in connection to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance.