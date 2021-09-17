Citizens Holding Company Announces Cash Dividend

Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.24 per share payable September 30, 2021, to shareholders of record as of September 20, 2021.

“Today we are announcing our third quarter 2021 dividend of $0.24 per share,” said Greg L. McKee, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This dividend will bring the total dividend for 2021 to $0.72 per share of common stock.”