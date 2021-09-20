Experts Call on World Leaders to Commit to a Global Plan of Attack on COVID at Summit

SEATTLE, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, hosted by the United States, world leaders will gather virtually for the Global COVID-19 Summit: Ending The Pandemic And Building Back Better . According to a group of experts convened by the Pandemic Action Network, the summit is an opportunity to kickstart a global coordinated response plan. As the pandemic persists and the gap between the vaccine haves and have nots grows larger, the Network and partners from around the world welcomes the summit and the targets defined by the Biden Administration, but warns that without specific, concrete action driven by transparent leadership and accountability, we will see millions more COVID-19 infections, deaths, and chances for virus mutations. The Framework for a Global Action Plan for COVID-19 Response , backed by 61 organizations, outlines a 6-point global plan of attack to deliver on the summit targets.

"We are 18 months into this crisis, and we still don't have a global plan to address this global pandemic," said Eloise Todd, co-founder of Pandemic Action Network. "This year's UN General Assembly and the Biden Administration's summit must be a step change to how we are tackling this crisis. We need leaders to attend this summit, commit to ensuring that 40% of the world's population gets vaccinated by the end of the year and 70% by mid-2022. Leaders must roll up their sleeves to take the action needed, delivering all the tests, treatments, PPE, and of course vaccines to achieve this ambition. This pandemic is incubating the next one — it's time to do whatever it takes to end the COVID crisis for everyone in 2022."

"The staggering global inequality in vaccine access is costing lives, fracturing the world even more, and compromising global cooperation in all other critical areas such as climate change," said Pascal Lamy. "Vaccinating the world is a solvable problem. But it will require much stronger coordinated action to correct the course and put us firmly on track to end the devastating effects of the pandemic. We've defined what must be done, and we now need leadership and accountability."