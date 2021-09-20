CoTec Announces Julian Treger as CEO-Designate and Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / Cotec Holdings Corp. (TSX-V:CTH.H) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Julian Treger has been appointed to its Board of Directors and as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") Designate and will succeed …

Mr. Treger has recently announced his intention to step down from his CEO role at Anglo Pacific Group Plc ("Anglo Pacific") on March 31, 2022. In the interim he will continue to fulfill his duties as CEO of Anglo Pacific while utilizing up to twenty percent of his time during the transition period, to pursue other activities including his responsibility to CoTec.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / Cotec Holdings Corp. (TSX-V:CTH.H) ( "CoTec" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce that Mr. Julian Treger has been appointed to its Board of Directors and as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") Designate and will succeed Mr. Hendrik Dietrichsen as CEO of the Company in due course.

Following the transition period, Mr. Hendrik Dietrichsen, will remain on the Board of Directors (the "Board") as a non-executive director.

Julian Treger commented "I am looking forward to pursuing eco-friendly and technology driven opportunities in the minerals extraction industry for CoTec over the next few years.

Going forward, and subject to the applicable regulatory and shareholder approval requirements and the availability of opportunities, my vision for CoTec is to broaden its investment focus in the commodities industry to include the acquisition and/or investment into innovative mineral extracting related technologies that are high margin and scalable and could be monetized through application to primary projects, operating mines and secondary extraction opportunities such as waste dumps and the pairing of its technology to physical assets either under license, joint venture opportunities or outright ownership.

The Company will seek to invest in truly innovative technologies which can fundamentally create a step change in the manner in which minerals can be extracted. In parallel and key to CoTec's mineral extraction focus, we will seek to acquire and operate assets utilizing these technologies to add value and minimise environmental footprint as we evolve into an operating minerals extraction business.

We expect the extractive industry sector will undergo something akin to a revolution over the next decade as it embraces technology and innovation.

The rapid adoption of technology should result in a one-off harvesting of commodities which have been previously considered uneconomic, contained within stockpiles, dumps and heaps. It will also be applicable to recycling opportunities. These technologies could also transform uneconomic primary deposits into higher margin commercially viable businesses and assist in the accelerated achievement of global carbon targets in mineral extraction.