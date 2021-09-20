Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Missouri Property and Enters Into Long-Term Lease with CPC of Missouri – Smithville

The purchase price for the property was $1.53 million (excluding transaction costs). CPC is expected to construct approximately 83,000 square feet of industrial space at the property, for which IIP has agreed to provide reimbursement of up to $26.72 million. Assuming full reimbursement for the construction, IIP’s total investment in the property is expected to be $28.25 million (excluding transaction costs). CPC intends to operate the property upon completion of construction as a licensed cannabis cultivation and processing facility.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIP), the first and only real estate company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IIPR) focused on the regulated U.S. cannabis industry, announced that it closed on the acquisition of a property in Missouri, and entered into a long-term lease with CPC of Missouri – Smithville, LLC (CPC), a subsidiary of Calyx Peak, Inc. (Calyx).

As the pioneering real estate investment trust (REIT) for the regulated cannabis industry, IIP partners with experienced, regulated cannabis operators and serves as a source of capital by acquiring and leasing back their real estate assets, in addition to offering other creative real estate-based capital solutions.

“We are excited to announce this new long-term real estate partnership with Calyx, expanding our footprint into Missouri as our 19th state,” said Paul Smithers, President and Chief Executive Officer of IIP. “Calyx has developed a strong reputation for quality, award-winning cannabis products in California, and we look forward to working closely with the Calyx team in coming months on the development of this new state-of-the-art facility in Missouri, as Calyx expands its operational platform to meet the tremendous growth in demand from patients throughout the state.”

Calyx currently operates a 235,000 square foot cannabis cultivation facility in California, and expects to begin construction on a dispensary location in southern California in the near future. Calyx also has a Tier 3 cultivation license and a provisional adult-use dispensary license in Massachusetts, and expects to open a dispensary in the West Plaza neighborhood of Kansas City, Missouri later this year. Founded in 2016, Calyx is headquartered in Massachusetts and plans to be vertically integrated in three states by the end of 2022.