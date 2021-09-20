checkAd

Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Missouri Property and Enters Into Long-Term Lease with CPC of Missouri – Smithville

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.09.2021, 13:00  |  12   |   |   

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIP), the first and only real estate company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IIPR) focused on the regulated U.S. cannabis industry, announced that it closed on the acquisition of a property in Missouri, and entered into a long-term lease with CPC of Missouri – Smithville, LLC (CPC), a subsidiary of Calyx Peak, Inc. (Calyx).

The purchase price for the property was $1.53 million (excluding transaction costs). CPC is expected to construct approximately 83,000 square feet of industrial space at the property, for which IIP has agreed to provide reimbursement of up to $26.72 million. Assuming full reimbursement for the construction, IIP’s total investment in the property is expected to be $28.25 million (excluding transaction costs). CPC intends to operate the property upon completion of construction as a licensed cannabis cultivation and processing facility.

As the pioneering real estate investment trust (REIT) for the regulated cannabis industry, IIP partners with experienced, regulated cannabis operators and serves as a source of capital by acquiring and leasing back their real estate assets, in addition to offering other creative real estate-based capital solutions.

“We are excited to announce this new long-term real estate partnership with Calyx, expanding our footprint into Missouri as our 19th state,” said Paul Smithers, President and Chief Executive Officer of IIP. “Calyx has developed a strong reputation for quality, award-winning cannabis products in California, and we look forward to working closely with the Calyx team in coming months on the development of this new state-of-the-art facility in Missouri, as Calyx expands its operational platform to meet the tremendous growth in demand from patients throughout the state.”

Calyx currently operates a 235,000 square foot cannabis cultivation facility in California, and expects to begin construction on a dispensary location in southern California in the near future. Calyx also has a Tier 3 cultivation license and a provisional adult-use dispensary license in Massachusetts, and expects to open a dispensary in the West Plaza neighborhood of Kansas City, Missouri later this year. Founded in 2016, Calyx is headquartered in Massachusetts and plans to be vertically integrated in three states by the end of 2022.

Seite 1 von 3
Innovative Industrial Properties Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Missouri Property and Enters Into Long-Term Lease with CPC of Missouri – Smithville Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIP), the first and only real estate company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IIPR) focused on the regulated U.S. cannabis industry, announced that it closed on the acquisition of a property in Missouri, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Current Trading FY 2021 Outlook & Trajectory for FY 2022-2023
Verastem Oncology Announces Updated Investigator-Sponsored Phase 1/2 FRAME Study Data of VS-6766 ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Seagen and Genmab Present Interim Results From the innovaTV 205 Study for Tisotumab Vedotin ...
Hoffmann Green Announces Its 2021 Half-year Results
Electronic Arts Completes Acquisition of Mobile Game Creator Playdemic from AT&T
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data
Ginkgo Bioworks to Go Public with Over $1.6 Billion in Proceeds
More Advice. On the Go. Regions Next Step Financial Wellness Podcasts Now Available
Bruce Patterson, M.D., Director Candidate for CytoDyn Board, Presents at International COVID Summit
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.09.21Wie hoch ist eigentlich die 1. Dividende von Innovative Industrial Properties gewesen?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
19.09.213 Dividendenaktien, die im September ein Kauf sein können
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
18.09.212 Top-Aktien, die gerade ihre Dividende erhöht haben
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
18.09.21Was, wenn die Aktie von Innovative Industrial Properties um die Hälfte korrigiert?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
16.09.21Innovative Industrial Properties: Weitere 7 % Dividendenerhöhung!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
15.09.21Innovative Industrial Properties Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividends
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Innovative Industrial Properties: Wie hoch fällt jetzt das Dividendenwachstum aus?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
14.09.21Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Commencement of Registered Exchange Offer for Its 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.213 top Mid-Cap-Aktien, die im September ein Kauf sein könnten
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
06.09.21Kann die Aktie von Innovative Industrial Properties sich ver-10-fachen?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare