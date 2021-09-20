checkAd

PureTech Announces Publication of New Preclinical Research from Collaborators that Supports Mesenteric Lymphatic Dysfunction as a Potential Cause of and Therapeutic Target for Obesity and Insulin Resistance

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.09.2021, 17:04  |   |   |   

PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) ("PureTech" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, today announced the publication of a research paper in Nature Metabolism, which showed for the first time that restoring normal function of the mesenteric lymphatics may reverse insulin resistance and modify obesity-associated metabolic disease. Results from the preclinical study provide further support for the therapeutic potential of PureTech’s Glyph technology platform, which is designed to enable the trafficking of small molecule drugs directly into the mesenteric lymphatic system following oral administration. The groundbreaking study was led by PureTech collaborators Natalie Trevaskis, Ph.D., Associate Professor at the Monash Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (MIPS) in Australia, Christopher Porter, Ph.D., MIPS Director, and Enyuan Cao, Ph.D., Post-Doctoral Research Fellow at MIPS, in collaboration with PureTech scientists.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005650/en/

PureTech Health today announced the publication of a research paper in Nature Metabolism using its Glyph technology platform that showed - for the first time - that mesenteric lymphatic dysfunction may be a potential cause of and therapeutic target for obesity and insulin resistance. (Graphic: Business Wire)

PureTech Health today announced the publication of a research paper in Nature Metabolism using its Glyph technology platform that showed - for the first time - that mesenteric lymphatic dysfunction may be a potential cause of and therapeutic target for obesity and insulin resistance. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The work demonstrates that obesity may be associated with profound and progressive dysfunction of the mesenteric lymphatic system. As shown in preclinical models, a high-fat diet stimulated the formation of new lymphatic vessels, which grew in a highly disorganized pattern. These tortuous, branching vessels tended to leak lymphatic fluid rich in lipid metabolites and pro-inflammatory mediators into the visceral adipose tissue in the abdomen, triggering the promotion of insulin resistance. Results from ex vivo experiments using clinical samples suggest that these observations may extend to humans as well.

“We have known for years that the accumulation of fat around the abdomen is correlated with higher rates of diabetes, but the biological reasons remained unclear. This is the first study to identify the profoundly damaging cycle in which the accumulation of abdominal fat leads to dysfunction of the mesenteric lymphatics, which in turn promotes more fat deposition and insulin resistance,” said Dr. Trevaskis. “Most exciting of all, we have preclinical evidence that intervening in this cycle by inhibiting the pathways associated with the lymphatic dysfunction may be a treatment for both obesity and associated metabolic disease. We believe that PureTech’s Glyph technology platform is key to this intervention, because it traffics the inhibitors directly where they are needed in the mesenteric lymphatics.”

Seite 1 von 3
PureTech Health Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PureTech Announces Publication of New Preclinical Research from Collaborators that Supports Mesenteric Lymphatic Dysfunction as a Potential Cause of and Therapeutic Target for Obesity and Insulin Resistance PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) ("PureTech" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, today announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Hoffmann Green Announces Its 2021 Half-year Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Current Trading FY 2021 Outlook & Trajectory for FY 2022-2023
BIOCORP: Upcoming Investor Meetings
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Verastem Oncology Announces Updated Investigator-Sponsored Phase 1/2 FRAME Study Data of VS-6766 ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
DXC Technology Rings NYSE Closing Bell on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.09.21PureTech to Present at Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences and MedTech Summit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.21PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Announces VOR33 Granted U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21PureTech Health plc – Half-Year Report
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21PureTech Presents Phase 1 Data for LYT-100 at the European Respiratory Society International Congress 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten