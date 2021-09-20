Lincoln Financial Group’s Elena L. French Receives 2021 “Women Worth Watching” Recognition from Profiles in Diversity Journal

This prestigious award is given annually to women who exemplify leadership, achievement and innovation. French was recognized for her visionary leadership, particularly throughout the pandemic — she strategically led the Corporate Communications team as they adapted to new ways of working, while increasing communications, promoting leadership visibility and fostering employee engagement through an exceptionally challenging time. This work also contributed to her recent promotion to Senior Vice President and Head of Corporate Marketing, Communications, and Brand.

“Elena is a strategic and inspirational leader, focused on building collaborative, high-performing teams, and I’m so glad to see her leadership — particularly her leadership of the Corporate Communications team during the pandemic — recognized with this award,” said Jamie Ohl, president, workplace solutions, head of operations and brand at Lincoln Financial Group. “Elena helped Lincoln remain resilient and responsive to our employees, customers and partners, and this recognition is a testament to the leadership that she brings to our team, each and every day.”

French has more than 20 years of experience leading the development and implementation of successful brand- and business-driven strategic marketing and communication programs within the financial services, health care and telecommunications industries. At Lincoln Financial, she leads the company’s corporate advertising, brand, consumer insights, communications, social media and sponsorships initiatives. She is a graduate of The George Washington University and holds a B.A. in Political Communications and Journalism.

Profiles in Diversity Journal’s 2021 Summer Issue celebrates the achievements and personalities of 104 women nominated by their colleagues, peers and mentors. These women join more than 2,000 previous award recipients as outstanding examples of leaders who demonstrate talent, courage, persistence, commitment and generosity of spirit. This is the ninth time in the past nine years that a Lincoln Financial executive has been recognized by Profiles in Diversity Journal in various forms.

Lincoln Financial’s commitment to its employees is further evidenced by a perfect score on the 2021 CEI “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality” and a perfect score on the 2021 Disability Equality Index.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $324 billion in end-of-period account values as of June 30, 2021. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, we earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index, and rank among Forbes’ Best Large Employers and Best Employers for Women, and Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

About Profiles in Diversity Journal

Profiles in Diversity Journal, now in its 23nd year, is a quarterly B2B magazine, focusing on diversity, inclusion, and human equity in business, government, nonprofit, higher education, and military settings. The focus of the Journal is senior leadership, best practices, workforce diversity and inclusion strategies, and the recognition of employee contributions.

