checkAd

Lincoln Financial Group’s Elena L. French Receives 2021 “Women Worth Watching” Recognition from Profiles in Diversity Journal

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.09.2021, 19:00  |   |   |   

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced today that Elena L. French, senior vice president, corporate marketing, communications and brand, has been recognized by Profiles in Diversity Journal on its 2021 “Women Worth Watching” list.

This prestigious award is given annually to women who exemplify leadership, achievement and innovation. French was recognized for her visionary leadership, particularly throughout the pandemic — she strategically led the Corporate Communications team as they adapted to new ways of working, while increasing communications, promoting leadership visibility and fostering employee engagement through an exceptionally challenging time. This work also contributed to her recent promotion to Senior Vice President and Head of Corporate Marketing, Communications, and Brand.

“Elena is a strategic and inspirational leader, focused on building collaborative, high-performing teams, and I’m so glad to see her leadership — particularly her leadership of the Corporate Communications team during the pandemic — recognized with this award,” said Jamie Ohl, president, workplace solutions, head of operations and brand at Lincoln Financial Group. “Elena helped Lincoln remain resilient and responsive to our employees, customers and partners, and this recognition is a testament to the leadership that she brings to our team, each and every day.”

French has more than 20 years of experience leading the development and implementation of successful brand- and business-driven strategic marketing and communication programs within the financial services, health care and telecommunications industries. At Lincoln Financial, she leads the company’s corporate advertising, brand, consumer insights, communications, social media and sponsorships initiatives. She is a graduate of The George Washington University and holds a B.A. in Political Communications and Journalism.

Profiles in Diversity Journal’s 2021 Summer Issue celebrates the achievements and personalities of 104 women nominated by their colleagues, peers and mentors. These women join more than 2,000 previous award recipients as outstanding examples of leaders who demonstrate talent, courage, persistence, commitment and generosity of spirit. This is the ninth time in the past nine years that a Lincoln Financial executive has been recognized by Profiles in Diversity Journal in various forms.

Lincoln Financial’s commitment to its employees is further evidenced by a perfect score on the 2021 CEI “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality” and a perfect score on the 2021 Disability Equality Index.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $324 billion in end-of-period account values as of June 30, 2021. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, we earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index, and rank among Forbes’ Best Large Employers and Best Employers for Women, and Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

About Profiles in Diversity Journal

Profiles in Diversity Journal, now in its 23nd year, is a quarterly B2B magazine, focusing on diversity, inclusion, and human equity in business, government, nonprofit, higher education, and military settings. The focus of the Journal is senior leadership, best practices, workforce diversity and inclusion strategies, and the recognition of employee contributions.

LCN-3720955-081721

Lincoln National Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lincoln Financial Group’s Elena L. French Receives 2021 “Women Worth Watching” Recognition from Profiles in Diversity Journal Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced today that Elena L. French, senior vice president, corporate marketing, communications and brand, has been recognized by Profiles in Diversity Journal on its 2021 “Women Worth Watching” list. This …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Europcar Mobility Group: Current Trading FY 2021 Outlook & Trajectory for FY 2022-2023
Hoffmann Green Announces Its 2021 Half-year Results
BIOCORP: Upcoming Investor Meetings
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
DXC Technology Rings NYSE Closing Bell on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17.09.21Lincoln Financial Group Announces Reinsurance Transaction With Resolution Life and Significant Capital Deployment
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Barclays Virtual Global Financial Services Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the KBW Virtual Insurance Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Lincoln Financial Group Expands Supplemental Health Product Suite With Hospital Indemnity
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Life Insurance Considered One of the Most Important Assets for Consumers Grappling with Finances Amidst Pandemic
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21Lincoln Financial Group Announces Executive Leadership Succession
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21Lincoln Financial Group Adds New Globally Diversified Index to Flagship Fixed Indexed Annuity to Help Address Inflation and Market Volatility
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21Lincoln Financial Group Elects Dale LeFebvre and Janet Liang to Serve on Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten