Organon Aims to Ignite Worldwide Conversation Around Unplanned Pregnancy

Organon (NYSE: OGN), a global women’s health company, is launching a Public Service Announcement (PSA) that aims to raise awareness and ignite a worldwide conversation about the staggering rates of unplanned pregnancy around the world.

Worldwide, unplanned pregnancy impacts approximately 121 million women each year.1 A 2019 study reported that globally, more than 1 billion women have a need for family planning, but for 270 million of them, the need for modern methods of family planning is unmet.2** Unplanned pregnancy can impact any woman anywhere, regardless of her social or economic background.

“While we have seen a lot of progress in the area of reproductive health, the rates of unplanned pregnancy around the world continue to be high,” said Dr. Sandy Milligan, M.D., J.D., head of Organon research and development. “There is no better time than ahead of World Contraception Day to focus on empowering women through education, information, empathy and conversation to help reduce unplanned pregnancy.”

Organon invites women, their families, healthcare professionals and policy makers to visit https://hereforherhealth.com/unplanned/ to share their perspectives on how to help reduce the rates of unplanned pregnancy and join us on a collective mission of having the conversation.

“Now, more than ever, it is critical to focus on the reproductive well-being of all people,” said Dr. Raegan McDonald-Mosley, MD, CEO of Power to Decide. “On World Contraception Day, we have a unique opportunity to highlight the importance of ensuring all people - regardless of who they are, where they live, or their economic background - have the opportunity to decide if, when and under what circumstances to get pregnant or have a child.”

The PSA will air on local TV and radio markets throughout the U.S., be distributed on social media via a variety of global channels and partners, and is available on https://hereforherhealth.com/unplanned/ where people are encouraged to share their perspectives on how to help reduce unplanned pregnancy.

