Partners Group closes its fourth private equity buyout program with total commitments of USD 15 billion

The program will follow Partners Group's transformational investing strategy and is already committed to 17 investments globally

The closing follows a recent industry report recognizing Partners Group as the most consistent top-performing global buyout manager in private equity since the GFC

Existing investors anchor the flagship fund, accounting for commitments that exceed the total size of its predecessor fund

Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, has received total client commitments of USD 15 billion for its fourth private equity buyout program. The program is anchored by Partners Group's fourth flagship direct equity fund, which raised USD 6 billion, and includes an additional USD 9 billion committed via other private markets programs and bespoke client solutions that will invest alongside the fund.

David Layton, Chief Executive Officer and Head of Private Equity, says: "The successful close of our fourth buyout program highlights global investor commitment to our transformational investing strategy and we are grateful for the trust that our clients have placed in us. As investors, we seek not only to generate long-term, sustainable returns for our clients, but also to create lasting positive impact for all our stakeholders."

The closing follows an intense period of investment activity for the firm and the fund is already committed to 17 companies that are leaders in their respective fields. These include Blue River Petcare, a US operator of veterinary hospitals for companion animals; Axia Women's Health, a provider of women's healthcare services in the US; Rovensa, a manufacturer of specialty crop nutrition, protection and biocontrol products headquartered in Portugal; Pharmathen, a European pharmaceutical company specializing in advanced drug delivery technologies; and Ecom Express, one of the largest providers of technology-enabled end-to-end logistics solutions to the Indian e-commerce industry.