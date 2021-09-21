checkAd

Snipp Interactive Inc. Launches Program for Leading American Beverage Company in Partnership with a Top 5 Global Research Firm. Contract Value Ranges Between USD $1-$2MM

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp", the "Company") (TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce it has entered …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp", the "Company") (TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce it has entered into another agreement with a Top 5 global research and consulting firm and an existing client of the Company ("Client") to implement the Company's proprietary SnippREWARDS Platform initially across 7 countries for another key customer of this Client - an American multinational beverage company ("New Customer") that is renowned for its carbonated soft drinks and a global household name. The contract value tied to these 7 countries (In Latin America, Asia and the Middle East) is expected to range annually between USD $1-$2MM based on projected redemptions. The parties are working on a plan to launch 33 additional countries over the course of the next few quarters for a total roll out across 40 countries for the New Customer.

The Company had previously launched its SnippREWARDS platform for another customer of the same Client - a leading American Multichannel cigarette and tobacco company ("Customer") for whom Snipp currently is active in 34 countries. This Customer had initially implemented the SnippREWARDS Platform across a smaller set of countries before rolling out globally and we expect a similar roll out with the New Customer. Refer to press releases disseminated on these roll outs for the Customer:

  1. March 4, 2021, titled "Snipp Receives Order from a Top 5 Global Research Firm for the Roll Out of SnippRewards Across 15 Countries
  2. January 5, 2021, titled "Snipp provides update on previously announced pilot program with a top 5 global research firm"

SnippREWARDS is one of the components of the Company's SnippCARE Platform a modular Customer Acquisition & Retention Platform. The SnippREWARDS Platform enables clients to implement multiple omni-channel, objectives-led, ROI driven programs to incentivize and engage customers. The SnippREWARDS Platform not only has over 3,500 rewards available as part of its catalogue but is also available in over 45 countries/currencies. SnippREWARDS is currently active in 37 unique countries.

