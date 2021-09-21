checkAd

PPD Earns Gold Award for Excellence in Employee Learning and Development

PPD, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPD) has been recognized with two global excellence awards for its effective learning programs, honoring the company’s high-performing employee development initiatives supporting delivery of global operational excellence and innovative solutions to customers.

For the second consecutive year, PPD received two Brandon Hall Group Human Capital Management (HCM) “Excellence in Learning” Awards. This year’s honors include a gold award for “Best Advance of a Learning Technology Implementation” and a bronze award in the category of “Best Results of a Learning Program.”

PPD was honored with a gold award for its successful execution in leveraging technology to expand learning capabilities through mobile training, as well as the implementation of a learning experience platform, offering professional development skills training across the company.

“We implemented an extensive redesign of our training delivery, which has increased accessibility and given our employees greater flexibility in choosing how and when they learn, while reinforcing the organization’s mission and strategy,” said Jay Dixon, senior vice president of quality and enterprise learning at PPD. “This gold award reflects our success in enhancing employee training to help guide and drive business results for our customers.”

PPD’s learning and development programs are structured to improve business performance to help fulfill a company objective of fostering industry-leading talent and culture. The curriculum includes leadership and high-potential development, key talent programs, technical skills, and job-specific and soft-skills training, all of which support employee development and enable PPD to provide exceptional customer service. PPD’s learning culture is focused on a talent-development mindset, which has been effective in assisting employees to grow within the organization and attracting high-caliber applicants. As recognized by this award, PPD’s improvements in learning technology have dramatically enhanced the employee learning experience.

The bronze award in the category of “Best Results of a Learning Program” was awarded to PPD and Explorance, a learning analytics vendor, for their collaborative work on Biotech University (BTU). PPD’s internal enterprise learning team developed BTU, a competency-based program, for employees who serve biotech customers, with the goal of enhancing critical thinking skills, customer service and solutions delivery.

Wertpapier


