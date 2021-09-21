checkAd

Breezer in Negotiations to Acquire An Ultra Premium Distilled Spirits and Marketing Company

Autor: Accesswire
21.09.2021, 15:25  |  20   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Breezer Ventures Inc. (OTC PINK:BRZV) has entered into negotiations to acquire an ultra premium spirits, distilling, and marketing company with offices based in Southern California, and Las Vegas, …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Breezer Ventures Inc. (OTC PINK:BRZV) has entered into negotiations to acquire an ultra premium spirits, distilling, and marketing company with offices based in Southern California, and Las Vegas, N.V.

Foto: Accesswire

The company has a line of top shelf spirits, in distinctive, eco-conscious and functionally innovative packaging, with high visibility and marketability. The products feature a dignified Bourbon, premium Vodka, and an esteemed world class Gin. These spirits are handcrafted, in small batches, using centuries old family distilling traditions.

Breezer is conducting thorough due diligence on this potential acquisition with the expectation of moving towards a LOI, and final agreement in the near future.

Breezer Ventures Inc. was recently elevated to Pink current status and is now in the process of evaluating prospective asset purchases, to bring shareholder value to the company, and to build the business into a recognizable brand.

Breezer Ventures Inc. CEO, Freddy Figueroa stated, "We are aggressively but cautiously pursuing what we believe to be a great opportunity in a growing and massive industry. We expect to be able to leverage our existing talent and relationships within this industry, making an impact that will translate into success."

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

CONTACT:

Freddy Figueroa 310-770-8168
FreddyFigueroa@protonmail.com
www.BreezerVentures.com

SOURCE: Breezer Ventures, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664840/Breezer-in-Negotiations-to-Acquire-A ...

Breezer Ventures Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Breezer in Negotiations to Acquire An Ultra Premium Distilled Spirits and Marketing Company LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Breezer Ventures Inc. (OTC PINK:BRZV) has entered into negotiations to acquire an ultra premium spirits, distilling, and marketing company with offices based in Southern California, and Las Vegas, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine ...
Golden Dawn Closes Private Placement
HHG Capital Corporation Prices $50 Million Initial Public Offering
Novamind Announces Inclusion in NYSE Listed AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF
Vitana-X Announces Highly Successful Opening in Romania
IQAI Software Chosen for Quantitative Accuracy and Automation
Gemina Labs Receives Positive Initial Manufacturing Results for SARS-CoV-2 Diagnostic Test
Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Lead Placement Agent on a $15 Million Registered Direct Offering ...
George Risk Industries, Inc. First Quarter FYE 2022 Results and Annual Dividend Announcement
Viva Gold Updates Services Agreement with CEO
Titel
Green Stream Holdings Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Expand ...
Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update
Falcon Applies for Work Permits at Hope Brook
MoSys and Peraso Technologies Announce Definitive Agreement for Business Combination
American Manganese Files Final Prospectus and Amended Disclosure Documents
Green Stream Holdings Management Discusses Progress In Its Initiative On Solar Feasibility Studies
Northern Superior Expands Land Holdings at Lac Surprise via Strategic Acquisition of Kintivar's ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine ...
Nexa Resources Announces CEO Transition
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.09.21Breezer Ventures Inc. Updates Shareholders on Progress
Accesswire | Analysen