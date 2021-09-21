checkAd

Nutanix and Citrix Team to Power Future of Work

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.09.2021, 17:00  |  49   |   |   

.NEXT Conference--The future of work is hybrid. Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, and Citrix Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTXS) are joining forces to help their customers deliver it. The two companies are announcing a strategic partnership through which they will provide secure, on-demand, and elastic access to apps, desktops, and data from any device, in any location, at any scale through Nutanix hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) and hybrid multicloud deployments of Citrix DaaS and Virtual Apps and Desktops services.

“Organizations continue to look for IT solutions to support the agility, flexibility and reliability required for a hybrid workforce,” said Tarkan Maner, Chief Commercial Officer at Nutanix. “Together, Nutanix and Citrix can deliver remote work solutions which can be deployed across private and public clouds, combining the simplicity of the Nutanix Cloud Platform, powered by the industry-leading HCI software, with Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops services, to empower workers, wherever they happen to be.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Nutanix!
Long
Basispreis 37,33€
Hebel 11,53
Ask 0,25
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 44,81€
Hebel 9,10
Ask 0,44
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The partners have a successful track record of doing so, jointly powering remote work environments for thousands of customers, including large enterprises such as Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, large public institutions such as Arizona State University, and across vertical industries including healthcare, financial services and more.

Under the planned partnership:

  • Nutanix will become a Citrix preferred choice for HCI hybrid and multicloud deployments. The Nutanix Cloud Platform delivers an ideal IT environment to support Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops services in a hybrid multicloud environment. Customers will be able to take advantage of Nutanix industry leading HCI一whether on-premises or in the public cloud一delivering simplicity, cost advantages, and a unified management plane enabling workload portability across clouds.
  • Citrix will become the preferred enterprise end user computing solution on the Nutanix Cloud Platform. Delivered as part of Citrix Workspace, Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops enables organizations to serve up personalized access to the systems, information and tools their employees need in one, unified experience and dynamically apply security policies based on a user’s behavior and environment so they can work when, where and how they want with the confidence that their applications, information and devices are safe. The solution is the market-leading virtual desktop infrastructure broker for thousands of Nutanix customers including the largest global enterprises, and customers will be able to take advantage of it to create a unified digital workspace platform that delivers application and data security, IT efficiency, and productivity across all vertical and use cases.

Through tighter collaboration, Nutanix and Citrix can provide fully comprehensive desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) options for customers that enable them to procure, deploy, and manage their Citrix environments running on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, delivered with original equipment manufacturer (OEM), global system integrator (GSI), service provider (SP) and public cloud providers in an efficient, cost-effective way and accelerate their adoption of hybrid multicloud solutions.

Seite 1 von 3
Nutanix Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nutanix and Citrix Team to Power Future of Work .NEXT Conference-The future of work is hybrid. Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, and Citrix Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTXS) are joining forces to help their customers deliver it. The two companies are announcing a …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund Announces Third Quarter Distribution
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.06 Per Share ...
Miss HomeStreet Hydroplane Takes Second Place at the 2021 Bill Muncey Cup
ConocoPhillips Announces Significant Enhancement to Multi-Year Plan with All-Cash Permian Asset ...
President Biden Appoints RBB Bancorp President and CEO Alan Thian to Community Development Advisory ...
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution ...
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Decreases its Monthly Common Share Distribution to ...
SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $230 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17:00 UhrNutanix Cloud Platform to Deliver Strengthened Data Services for Unstructured and Structured Data
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17:00 UhrNutanix Cloud Platform Breaks Down Silos in Hybrid Multicloud Operations
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21Nutanix, Inc. Announces Private Convertible Exchange and Subscription Transactions of $575 Million Principal Amount of 0.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21EG Group Drives Miles Further With Nutanix in the Tank
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Nutanix to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Nutanix Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21Nutanix Unveils Programming for the 2021 Global .NEXT Digital Experience, the Leading Hybrid Multicloud Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten