Nutanix and Citrix Team to Power Future of Work

.NEXT Conference--The future of work is hybrid. Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, and Citrix Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTXS) are joining forces to help their customers deliver it. The two companies are announcing a strategic partnership through which they will provide secure, on-demand, and elastic access to apps, desktops, and data from any device, in any location, at any scale through Nutanix hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) and hybrid multicloud deployments of Citrix DaaS and Virtual Apps and Desktops services.

“Organizations continue to look for IT solutions to support the agility, flexibility and reliability required for a hybrid workforce,” said Tarkan Maner, Chief Commercial Officer at Nutanix. “Together, Nutanix and Citrix can deliver remote work solutions which can be deployed across private and public clouds, combining the simplicity of the Nutanix Cloud Platform, powered by the industry-leading HCI software, with Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops services, to empower workers, wherever they happen to be.”