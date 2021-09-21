checkAd

EQS-News Kudelski IoT Expands Customer Base With Redtree Solutions

Kudelski IoT Expands Customer Base With Redtree Solutions

Redtree Solutions will represent Kudelski IoT security services and technologies across Europe, Middle East and Africa to expand and scale secure IoT ecosystems
 

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, Phoenix (AZ), USA and Preston Bissett, United Kingdom - September 21, 2021 - Kudelski IoT, a division of the Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), the world leader in digital security and IoT solutions, today announced an agreement with Redtree Solutions Ltd. to represent its portfolio of IoT security services and solutions to Redtree's customers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

With growing demand for secure and reliable IoT solutions, Redtree will help semiconductor and connected product companies evaulate the security of their existing products as well as architect, define, and design future products with the right level of security for their target markets with Kudelski IoT services and technologies. In addition, Redtree will help their customers expand their security knowledge by offering Kudelski IoT's 3-day Security Workshop for device and solution creators, providing them with the foundational knowledge and hands-on experience required to incorporate the appropriate security into their own products and solutions.

For more than 20 years, Kudelski's labs have been conducting security research, security assessments and security certifications of digital systems. Through thousands of evaluations, the labs have developed a wide range of evaluation techniques and capabilities in order to test both against current hacking methods as well as exceed the abilities of hackers by always being on the cutting edge. This ensures Kudelski's clients release products that are secure and launch with security that is sustainable over the lifetime of the product.

