Burcon Announces Board Change and Provides Business Update

Burcon Announces Board Change and Provides Business Update

21.09.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vancouver, British Columbia, September 21, 2021 - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU NASDAQ: BRCN), a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins for foods and beverages, announces that Mr. Peter H. Kappel has been appointed as chairman of Burcon's board of directors, succeeding Dr. D. Lorne Tyrrell. Burcon is also pleased to provide an update on its operations.

Dr. D. Lorne Tyrrell has chosen to step down from his role as chairman of the board of directors to focus on his work with Canada's Covid-19 Vaccine Task Force, but will continue to serve as a director. As a recognized expert with extensive experience in vaccines, Dr. Tyrrell is a member of Canada's Covid-19 Vaccine Task Force. Comprised of multidisciplinary experts and industry leaders in the field of vaccines, the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force provides invaluable insight to help the Government of Canada make sound evidence-based decisions to protect the health and safety of Canadians during the pandemic.

Dr. Tyrrell served as chairman of Burcon's board of Directors since January of 2019 and has been a member of Burcon's board since 2008. During Dr. Tyrrell's tenure as chairman, the company experienced transformational changes including the establishment of Burcon's joint venture company, Merit Functional Foods. Dr. Tyrrell has been appointed as chair of the corporate governance and nominating committee and will also serve on the audit committee in the current year.

Mr. Peter H. Kappel was appointed as a director of Burcon in January 2016. Since his appointment, Mr. Kappel has served as a member of each of the committees of Burcon's board and chaired the compensation committee as well as the corporate governance committee. In addition to his board duties, Mr. Kappel has worked closely with management to achieve the transformational business relationships of the past few years. A former chartered accountant with KPMG in Vancouver and Frankfurt, he made the transition to investment banking with JP Morgan (New York/Frankfurt) after business school. He also served in senior roles at Nomura, Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein, Calyon and DVB Bank in London. He holds an MBA from the Institut Européen d'Administration des Affaires ("INSEAD"), a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree in Economics from the University of Victoria and received his Chartered Accountant designation through the Institute of Chartered Accountants of British Columbia.

